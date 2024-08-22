Home Business Wire Rubicon Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results
Rubicon Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

di Business Wire

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rubicon Technologies, Inc. (“Rubicon” or the “Company”) (OTC: RBTC), a leading provider of technology-based waste and recycling solutions, today reported financial and operational results for the second quarter of 2024.


We’re thrilled with our Q2 performance, where our team’s relentless focus on customer success and strategic account management has paid off,” said Osman Ahmed, Interim CEO of Rubicon. “By signing new customers and unlocking upsell opportunities within our existing base, we have demonstrated that when our partners win, we win. We look forward to building on this momentum and achieving even greater success going forward.”

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue was $163.1 million, a decrease of $8.8 million or 5.1% compared to $171.9 million in the second quarter of 2023.
  • Gross Profit was $4.5 million, a decrease of $5.5 million or 54.6% compared to $10.0 million in the second quarter of 2023.
  • Adjusted Gross Profit was $10.6 million, a decrease of $5.6 million or 34.5% compared to $16.2 million in the second quarter of 2023.
  • Pro-forma Adjusted Gross Profit excluding operating expenses attributable to the Fleet Technology Business Unit was $11.6 million, a decrease of $4.6 million or 28.3% compared to $16.2 million in the second quarter of 2023.
  • Net Income was $27.3 million, an increase of $50.1 million or 219% compared to the net loss of $(22.8) million in the second quarter of 2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $(12.4) million, a decrease of $2.7 million or 27.8% compared to $(9.7) million in the second quarter of 2023.
  • Pro-forma Adjusted EBITDA excluding operating expenses attributable to the Fleet Technology Business Unit was $(9.9) million.

Operational and Business Highlights

  • On July 1, 2024, Rubicon announced the appointment of Osman Ahmed, formerly lead independent director on the Company’s Board of Directors, as interim CEO. Ahmed is Co-Founder of New Circle Capital, a structured capital provider to small and mid-cap companies, and Senior Advisor at 10X Capital, a multi-strategy technology investment firm.
  • Select new customers this quarter included The Army & Airforce Exchange Service, Fortune Brands, TK Elevators, and the Veterinary Emergency Group (VEG).
  • In Q2, Rubicon renewed one of its largest accounts—a leading big-box retailer—through 2027. When this account was first launched, the Company managed just over 100 sites; Rubicon now oversees more than 1,800 sites across multiple material streams.

For more information about Rubicon’s second quarter 2024 financial results, please see the Company’s shareholder letter dated August 21, 2024.

Sale of Fleet Technology Business Unit

On May 7, 2024, Rubicon announced that the Company has sold its fleet technology business unit and issued convertible preferred stock in Rubicon to Rodina Capital, a private investment firm based in Florida, in a sale with a total transaction value of $94.2 million, which includes up-front cash of $61.7 million and an earnout consideration of $12.5 million that would be payable in 2024, along with a $20 million issuance of convertible preferred stock.

These transactions are transformational for the Company, ensuring Rubicon’s long-term viability, improving its balance sheet by reducing debts and providing additional liquidity to enable the Company to quickly achieve its business objectives, accelerate its journey to profitability, and continue growing its core business. Importantly, it marks a return to Rubicon’s core principles, a business centered on a customer-focused approach that has been instrumental in the Company’s growth from the outset. This strategic move underscores Rubicon’s dedication to the RUBICONConnect™ product, which serves commercial waste generators from small to medium-sized businesses to Fortune 500 companies. Many of the Company’s commercial customers are looking to Rubicon to help them achieve sustainability goals with tailored zero waste and circular economy solutions, including through the Company’s Technical Advisory Services (TAS). This sale and the new capital will be dedicated to improving services and strengthening Rubicon’s longstanding relationship with more than 8,000 vendor and hauler partners, 90 percent of which are small, independent businesses.

About Rubicon

Rubicon builds technology products and provides expert sustainability solutions to waste generators and material processors to help them understand, manage, and reduce waste. As a mission-driven company, Rubicon helps its customers improve operational efficiency, unlock economic value, and deliver better environmental outcomes. To learn more, visit rubicon.com.

RUBICON TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

June 30,

 

Six Months Ended

June 30,

 

 

2024

 

2023

 

2024

 

2023

Revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Service

 

$

146,725

 

 

$

158,027

 

 

$

293,978

 

 

$

322,350

 

Recyclable commodity

 

 

16,422

 

 

 

13,923

 

 

 

32,232

 

 

 

28,656

 

Total revenue

 

 

163,147

 

 

 

171,950

 

 

 

326,210

 

 

 

351,006

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Costs and Expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenue (exclusive of amortization and depreciation):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Service

 

 

143,575

 

 

 

149,307

 

 

 

283,922

 

 

 

306,821

 

Recyclable commodity

 

 

14,893

 

 

 

11,968

 

 

 

28,947

 

 

 

25,155

 

Total cost of revenue (exclusive of amortization and depreciation)

 

 

158,468

 

 

 

161,275

 

 

 

312,869

 

 

 

331,976

 

Sales and marketing

 

 

2,332

 

 

 

1,947

 

 

 

4,020

 

 

 

4,391

 

Product development

 

 

5,271

 

 

 

6,568

 

 

 

11,896

 

 

 

14,009

 

General and administrative

 

 

10,667

 

 

 

13,698

 

 

 

23,754

 

 

 

31,886

 

Gain on settlement of incentive compensation

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(18,622

)

Amortization and depreciation

 

 

950

 

 

 

1,074

 

 

 

1,881

 

 

 

2,187

 

Total Costs and Expenses

 

 

177,688

 

 

 

184,562

 

 

 

354,420

 

 

 

365,827

 

Loss from continuing operations

 

 

(14,541

)

 

 

(12,612

)

 

 

(28,210

)

 

 

(14,821

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other Income (Expense):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest earned

 

 

26

 

 

 

5

 

 

 

59

 

 

 

6

 

Gain (loss) on change in fair value of warrant liabilities

 

 

3,718

 

 

 

(414

)

 

 

13,469

 

 

 

(469

)

Gain on change in fair value of earnout liabilities

 

 

22

 

 

 

470

 

 

 

133

 

 

 

5,290

 

Loss on change in fair value of derivatives

 

 

(721

)

 

 

(335

)

 

 

(2,020

)

 

 

(2,533

)

Gain on service fee settlements in connection with the Mergers

 

 

 

 

 

6,364

 

 

 

 

 

 

6,996

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt obligations

 

 

(8,782

)

 

 

(6,783

)

 

 

(8,782

)

 

 

(8,886

)

Interest expense

 

 

(8,413

)

 

 

(8,119

)

 

 

(19,163

)

 

 

(15,295

)

Related party interest expense

 

 

(540

)

 

 

(661

)

 

 

(1,062

)

 

 

(1,254

)

Other expense, net

 

 

(666

)

 

 

(482

)

 

 

(1,617

)

 

 

(903

)

Total Other Expense, Net

 

 

(15,356

)

 

 

(9,955

)

 

 

(18,983

)

 

 

(17,048

)

Loss from Continuing Operations Before Income Taxes

 

 

(29,897

)

 

 

(22,567

)

 

 

(47,193

)

 

 

(31,869

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income tax expense

 

 

102

 

 

 

17

 

 

 

114

 

 

 

33

 

Net Loss from Continuing Operations, net of tax

 

$

(29,999

)

 

$

(22,584

)

 

$

(47,307

)

 

 

(31,902

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Discontinued Operations:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss from discontinued operations

 

 

(456

)

 

 

(233

)

 

 

(1,125

)

 

 

(366

)

Net gain on sale of discontinued operations

 

 

59,674

 

 

 

 

 

 

59,674

 

 

 

 

Income tax expense

 

 

(1,881

)

 

 

 

 

 

(1,881

)

 

 

 

Net income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax

 

 

57,337

 

 

 

(233

)

 

 

56,668

 

 

 

(366

)

Net income (loss)

 

 

27,338

 

 

 

(22,817

)

 

 

9,361

 

 

 

(32,268

)

Net loss from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

 

(479

)

 

 

(9,508

)

 

 

(1,915

)

 

 

(15,742

)

Net loss from continuing operations attributable to Class A common stockholders

 

 

(29,520

)

 

 

(13,076

)

 

 

(45,392

)

 

 

(16,160

)

Net income (loss) from discontinued operations attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

 

960

 

 

 

(107

)

 

 

914

 

 

 

(195

)

Net income (loss) from discontinued operations attributable to Class A common stockholders

 

$

56,377

 

 

$

(126

)

 

$

55,754

 

 

$

(171

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss from continuing operations per Class A Common share – basic and diluted

 

 

(0.32

)

 

 

(0.98

)

 

 

(0.65

)

 

 

(1.56

)

Net earnings (loss) from discontinued operations per Class A Common share – basic and diluted

 

 

0.61

 

 

 

(0.01

)

 

 

0.80

 

 

 

(0.02

)

Net earnings (loss) per Class A Common share – basic and diluted

 

 

0.29

 

 

 

(0.99

)

 

 

0.15

 

 

 

(1.58

)

Weighted average shares outstanding – basic

 

 

58,854,594

 

 

 

13,276,407

 

 

 

52,461,596

 

 

 

10,367,920

 

Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted

 

 

58,854,594

 

 

 

13,276,407

 

 

 

52,461,596

 

 

 

10,367,920

 

The accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements are an integral part of these statements.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Profit Margin

Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Profit Margin are considered non-GAAP financial measures under the rules of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) because they exclude, respectively, certain amounts included in Gross Profit and Gross Profit Margin calculated in accordance with GAAP. Specifically, the Company calculates Adjusted Gross Profit by adding back amortization and depreciation for revenue generating activities and platform support costs to GAAP Gross Profit, the most comparable GAAP measure. Adjusted Gross Profit Margin is calculated as Adjusted Gross Profit divided by total GAAP revenue. Rubicon believes presenting Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Profit Margin is useful to investors because they show the progress in scaling Rubicon’s digital platform by quantifying the markup and margin Rubicon charges its customers that are incremental to its marketplace vendor costs. These measures demonstrate this progress because changes in these measures are driven primarily by Rubicon’s ability to optimize services for its customers, improve its hauling and recycling partners’ efficiency and achieve economies of scale on both sides of the marketplace. Rubicon’s management team uses these non-GAAP measures as one of the means to evaluate the profitability of Rubicon’s customer accounts, exclusive of certain costs that are generally fixed in nature, and to assess how successful Rubicon is in achieving its pricing strategies. However, it is important to note that other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate and use these measures differently or not at all, which may reduce their usefulness as a comparative measure. Further, these measures should not be read in isolation from or without reference to our results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is considered a non-GAAP financial measure under the rules of the SEC because it excludes certain amounts included in net loss calculated in accordance with GAAP. Specifically, the Company calculates Adjusted EBITDA by GAAP net loss adjusted to exclude interest expense and income, income tax expense and benefit, amortization and depreciation, gain or loss on extinguishment of debt obligations, equity-based compensation, phantom unit expense, gain or loss on change in fair value of warrant liabilities, gain or loss on change in fair value of earn-out liabilities, gain or loss on change in fair value of derivatives, executive severance charges, gain or loss on settlement of the management rollover bonuses, excess fair value over the consideration received for SAFE, excess fair value over the consideration received for pre-funded warrant, gain or loss on service fee settlements in connection with the Mergers, other non-operating income and expenses, and unique non-recurring income and expenses.

The Company has included Adjusted EBITDA because it is a key measure used by Rubicon’s management team to evaluate its operating performance, generate future operating plans, and make strategic decisions, including those relating to operating expenses. Further, the Company believes Adjusted EBITDA is helpful in highlighting trends in Rubicon’s operating results because it allows for more consistent comparisons of financial performance between periods by excluding gains and losses that are non-operational in nature or outside the control of management, as well as items that may differ significantly depending on long-term strategic decisions regarding capital structure, the tax jurisdictions in which Rubicon operates and capital investments. Adjusted EBITDA is also often used by analysts, investors and other interested parties in evaluating and comparing Rubicon’s results to other companies within the industry. Accordingly, the Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating its operating results in the same manner as Rubicon’s management team and board of directors.

Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and it should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of net loss or other results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are:

 

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the Company’s cash expenditures, future requirements for capital expenditures, or contractual commitments;

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, the Company’s working capital needs;

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the Company’s tax expense or the cash requirements to pay taxes;

 

 

 

 

although amortization and depreciation are non-cash charges, the assets being amortized and depreciated will often have to be replaced in the future and Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements;

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that the Company’s future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items for which the Company may make adjustments in historical periods; and

 

 

 

 

other companies in the industry may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently than the Company does, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure.

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA

The following table presents reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for each of the periods indicated.

 

 

Three Months Ended

June 30,

 

Six Months Ended

June 30,

 

 

2024

 

2023

 

2024

 

2023

 

 

(in thousands, except percentages)

Total revenue

 

$

163,147

 

 

$

171,950

 

 

$

326,210

 

 

$

351,006

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

 

$

27,338

 

 

$

(22,817

)

 

$

9,361

 

 

$

(32,268

)

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

 

8,413

 

 

 

8,119

 

 

 

19,163

 

 

 

15,295

 

Related party interest expense

 

 

540

 

 

 

661

 

 

 

1,062

 

 

 

1,254

 

Interest earned

 

 

(26

)

 

 

(5

)

 

 

(59

)

 

 

(6

)

Income tax expense

 

 

102

 

 

 

17

 

 

 

114

 

 

 

33

 

Amortization and depreciation

 

 

950

 

 

 

1,074

 

 

 

1,881

 

 

 

2,187

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt obligations

 

 

8,782

 

 

 

6,783

 

 

 

8,782

 

 

 

8,886

 

Equity-based compensation

 

 

526

 

 

 

1,804

 

 

 

1,095

 

 

 

11,106

 

(Gain) Loss on change in fair value of warrant liabilities

 

 

(3,718

)

 

 

414

 

 

 

(13,469

)

 

 

469

 

Gain on change in fair value of earn-out liabilities

 

 

(22

)

 

 

(470

)

 

 

(133

)

 

 

(5,290

)

Loss on change in fair value of derivatives

 

 

721

 

 

 

335

 

 

 

2,020

 

 

 

2,533

 

Executive severance charges

 

 

622

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,154

 

 

 

4,553

 

Gain on settlement of Management Rollover Bonuses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(26,826

)

Gain on service fee settlements in connection with the Mergers

 

 

 

 

 

(6,364

)

 

 

 

 

 

(6,996

)

Other expenses(1)

 

 

666

 

 

 

482

 

 

 

1,617

 

 

 

903

 

Net (income) loss from discontinued operations

 

 

(57,337

)

 

 

233

 

 

 

(56,668

)

 

 

366

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

(12,443

)

 

$

(9,734

)

 

$

(23,080

)

 

$

(23,801

)

Net income (loss) as a percentage of total revenue

 

 

16.8

%

 

 

(13.3

)%

 

 

2.9

%

 

 

(9.2

)%

Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue

 

 

(7.6

)%

 

 

(5.7

)%

 

 

(7.1

)%

 

 

(6.8

)%

(1)

Other expenses primarily consist of foreign currency exchange gains and losses, taxes, penalties and gains and losses on sale of property and equipment.

Adjusted EBITDA – Proforma

The following table presents reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for each of the periods indicated.

 

 

Three Months Ended

June 30,

 

Six Months Ended

June 30,

 

 

2024

 

2023

 

2024

 

2023

 

 

(in thousands, except percentages)

Total revenue

 

$

163,147

 

 

$

171,950

 

 

$

326,210

 

 

$

351,006

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss): Before Proforma Adjustment

 

$

27,338

 

 

$

(22,817

)

 

$

11,861

 

 

$

(32,268

)

Adjustments: Fleet Technology Business Unit

 

 

2,500

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
Net income (loss) $

29,838

 $

(22,817

 ) $

11,861

 $

(32,268

 )
 

Interest expense

 

 

8,413

 

 

 

8,119

 

 

 

19,163

 

 

 

15,295

 

Related party interest expense

 

 

540

 

 

 

661

 

 

 

1,062

 

 

 

1,254

 

Interest earned

 

 

(26

)

 

 

(5

)

 

 

(59

)

 

 

(6

)

Income tax expense

 

 

102

 

 

 

17

 

 

 

114

 

 

 

33

 

Amortization and depreciation

 

 

950

 

 

 

1,074

 

 

 

1,881

 

 

 

2,187

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt obligations

 

 

8,782

 

 

 

6,783

 

 

 

8,782

 

 

 

8,886

 

Equity-based compensation

 

 

526

 

 

 

1,804

 

 

 

1,095

 

 

 

11,106

 

(Gain) Loss on change in fair value of warrant liabilities

 

 

(3,718

)

 

 

414

 

 

 

(13,469

)

 

 

469

 

Gain on change in fair value of earn-out liabilities

 

 

(22

)

 

 

(470

)

 

 

(133

)

 

 

(5,290

)

Loss on change in fair value of derivatives

 

 

721

 

 

 

335

 

 

 

2,020

 

 

 

2,533

 

Executive severance charges

 

 

622

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,154

 

 

 

4,553

 

Gain on settlement of Management Rollover Bonuses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(26,826

)

Gain on service fee settlements in connection with the Mergers

 

 

 

 

 

(6,364

)

 

 

 

 

 

(6,996

)

Other expenses(1)

 

 

666

 

 

 

482

 

 

 

1,617

 

 

 

903

 

Net (income) loss from discontinued operations

 

 

(57,337

)

 

 

233

 

 

 

(56,668

)

 

 

366

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

(9,943

)

 

$

(9,734

)

 

$

(20,580

)

 

$

(23,801

)

Net income (loss) as a percentage of total revenue

 

 

18.3

%

 

 

(13.3

)%

 

 

3.6

%

 

 

(9.2

)%

Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue

 

 

(6.1

)%

 

 

(5.7

)%

 

 

(6.3

)%

 

 

(6.8

)%

(1)

Other expenses primarily consist of foreign currency exchange gains and losses, taxes, penalties and gains and losses on sale of property and equipment.

Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Profit Margin

The following table presents reconciliations of Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures for each of the periods indicated.

 

 

Three Months Ended

June 30,

 

Six Months Ended

June 30,

 

 

2024

 

2023

 

2024

 

2023

 

 

(in thousands, except percentages)

Total revenue

 

$

163,147

 

 

$

171,950

 

 

$

326,210

 

 

$

351,006

 

Less: total cost of revenue (exclusive of amortization and depreciation)

 

 

158,468

 

 

 

161,275

 

 

 

312,869

 

 

 

331,976

 

Less: amortization and depreciation for revenue generating activities

 

 

119

 

 

 

614

 

 

 

698

 

 

 

1,188

 

Gross profit

 

$

4,560

 

 

$

10,061

 

 

$

12,643

 

 

$

17,842

 

Gross profit margin

 

 

2.8

%

 

 

5.9

%

 

 

3.9

%

 

 

5.1

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross profit

 

$

4,560

 

 

$

10,061

 

 

$

12,643

 

 

$

17,842

 

Add: amortization and depreciation for revenue generating activities

 

 

119

 

 

 

614

 

 

 

698

 

 

 

1,188

 

Add: platform support costs(1)

 

 

5,952

 

 

 

5,541

 

 

 

12,382

 

 

 

11,777

 

Adjusted gross profit

 

$

10,631

 

 

$

16,216

 

 

$

25,723

 

 

$

30,807

 

Adjusted gross profit margin

 

 

6.5

%

 

 

9.4

%

 

 

7.9

%

 

 

8.8

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Amortization and depreciation for revenue generating activities

 

$

119

 

 

$

614

 

 

$

698

 

 

$

1,188

 

Amortization and depreciation for sales, marketing, general and administrative activities

 

 

831

 

 

 

730

 

 

 

1,183

 

 

 

1,517

 

Total amortization and depreciation

 

$

950

 

 

$

1,344

 

 

$

1,881

 

 

$

2,705

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Platform support costs(1)

 

$

5,952

 

 

$

5,541

 

 

$

12,382

 

 

$

11,777

 

Marketplace vendor costs(2)

 

 

151,956

 

 

 

156,621

 

 

 

301,927

 

 

 

321,573

 

Total cost of revenue (exclusive of amortization and depreciation)

 

$

158,908

 

 

$

162,162

 

 

$

314,309

 

 

$

333,350

 

(1)

We define platform support costs as costs to operate our revenue generating platforms that do not directly correlate with volume of sales transactions procured through our digital marketplace. Such costs include employee costs, data costs, platform hosting costs and other overhead costs.

(2)

We define marketplace vendor costs as direct costs charged by our hauling and recycling partners for services procured through our digital marketplace.

Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Profit Margin – Proforma

The following table presents reconciliations of Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures for each of the periods indicated.

 

 

Three Months Ended

June 30,

 

Six Months Ended

June 30,

 

 

2024

 

2023

 

2024

 

2023

 

 

(in thousands, except percentages)

Total revenue

 

$

163,147

 

 

$

171,950

 

 

$

326,210

 

 

$

351,006

 

Less: total cost of revenue (exclusive of amortization and depreciation)

 

 

157,468

 

 

 

161,275

 

 

 

311,869

 

 

 

331,976

 

Less: amortization and depreciation for revenue generating activities

 

 

19

 

 

 

614

 

 

 

598

 

 

 

1,188

 

Gross profit

 

$

5,560

 

 

$

10,061

 

 

$

13,743

 

 

$

17,842

 

Gross profit margin

 

 

3.5

%

 

 

5.9

%

 

 

4.2

%

 

 

5.1

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross profit

 

$

5,560

 

 

$

10,061

 

 

$

13,743

 

 

$

17,842

 

Add: amortization and depreciation for revenue generating activities

 

 

19

 

 

 

614

 

 

 

598

 

 

 

1,188

 

Add: platform support costs(1)

 

 

5,952

 

 

 

5,541

 

 

 

12,382

 

 

 

11,777

 

Adjusted gross profit

 

$

11,631

 

 

$

16,216

 

 

$

26,723

 

 

$

30,807

 

Adjusted gross profit margin

 

 

7.1

%

 

 

9.4

%

 

 

8.2

%

 

 

8.8

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Amortization and depreciation for revenue generating activities

 

$

19

 

 

$

614

 

 

$

598

 

 

$

1,188

 

Amortization and depreciation for sales, marketing, general and administrative activities

 

 

831

 

 

 

730

 

 

 

1,183

 

 

 

1,517

 

Total amortization and depreciation

 

$

850

 

 

$

1,344

 

 

$

1,781

 

 

$

2,705

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Platform support costs(1)

 

$

5,952

 

 

$

5,541

 

 

$

12,382

 

 

$

11,777

 

Marketplace vendor costs(2)

 

 

151,956

 

 

 

156,621

 

 

 

300,927

 

 

 

321,573

 

Total cost of revenue (exclusive of amortization and depreciation)

 

$

157,908

 

 

$

162,162

 

 

$

313,309

 

 

$

333,350

 

(1)

We define platform support costs as costs to operate our revenue generating platforms that do not directly correlate with volume of sales transactions procured through our digital marketplace. Such costs include employee costs, data costs, platform hosting costs and other overhead costs.

(2)

We define marketplace vendor costs as direct costs charged by our hauling and recycling partners for services procured through our digital marketplace.

 

Contacts

Investor Contact:
Grant Deans

Interim Chief Financial Officer

grant.deans@rubicon.com

Media Contact:
Benjamin Spall

Director of Communications

benjamin.spall@rubicon.com

