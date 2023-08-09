Rubicon Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Rubicon achieves second consecutive quarter of record Gross Profit at approximately $12 million, more than double Gross Profit in the second quarter of 2022. The Company remains on track to achieve positive Adjusted EBITDA for Q4 2023.





NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rubicon Technologies, Inc. (“Rubicon” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RBT), a leading provider of software-based waste, recycling, and fleet operations products for businesses and governments worldwide, today reported financial and operational results for the second quarter of 2023.

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

Revenue was approximately $174.6 million, an increase of $10.0 million or 6.0% compared to $164.6 million in the second quarter of 2022.

Gross profit was $11.8 million, an increase of $6.3 million or 116.1% compared to $5.5 million in the second quarter of 2022.

Adjusted Gross Profit was approximately $17.9 million, an increase of $5.3 million or 41.4% compared to $12.7 million in the second quarter of 2022.

Gross Profit Margin was 6.8%, an increase of 340 bps compared to 3.3% in the second quarter of 2022.

Adjusted Gross Profit Margin was 10.3%, an increase of 260 bps compared to 7.7% in the second quarter of 2022.

Net loss was $(22.8) million, an improvement of $5.0 million compared to $(27.8) million in the second quarter of 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA was a negative $(9.7) million, an improvement of $9.2 million compared to $(18.9) million in the second quarter of 2022.

Operational and Business Highlights

Rubicon announced a new, 3-year partnership with Denver, Colorado in June. RUBICONSmartCity™ technology is now powering the City and County of Denver’s entire solid waste and recycling fleet of more than 150 vehicles, digitizing operations and enabling greater efficiency.

The Company also announced that RUBICONSmartCity has been successfully deployed in more than 100 cities, including eight of the top 20 U.S. cities by population. This milestone was achieved in just 6 years, with city adoption doubling year-over-year over the last few years.

RUBICONConnect™ continues to expand with the addition of, among others, True Food Kitchen and Artisent Floors to the platform. Both companies will experience the full benefits of Rubicon’s digital platform for scalable waste and recycling services which supports their efforts to reduce environmental impact while providing exceptional value and service to their own customers.

The Company also secured some notable customer renewals, including a new 5-year extension with Gap, Inc. RUBICONConnect has been deployed at more than 2,000 Gap retail stores across the United States and Canada, including at all of Gap’s lifestyle brands and Gap Outlet and Banana Republic Factory locations. Additionally, Goodyear Tires renewed their contract with Rubicon for a further two years. RUBICONConnect is deployed at more than 800 Goodyear retail and commercial locations across the United States.

“ We are excited to announce our second quarter 2023 results, which include a second consecutive quarter of record Adjusted Gross Profit. This outstanding performance is the result of our team’s diligent execution of our Bridge to Profitability plan, and I am pleased to report that we remain on target to achieve positive Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of this year,” said Phil Rodoni, Chief Executive Officer of Rubicon. “ With a solid foundation in place, we are now focused on growth and driving even greater results for the Company and our valued customers.”

Second Quarter Review

Total Revenue in the second quarter of 2023 was approximately $174.6 million, an increase of $10.0 million or 6.0%, compared to the second quarter of 2022. This growth was driven primarily by strength in the RUBICONConnect business, as well as continued growth of the SaaS business.

Gross profit for the second quarter of 2023 was $11.8 million, an increase of $6.3 million or 116.1% compared to $5.5 million in the second quarter of 2022. The growth in gross profit was supported by an increase in the RUBICONConnect business and growth of the SaaS business.

Adjusted Gross Profit in the second quarter of 2023 was approximately $17.9 million, an increase of $5.3 million or 41.4% compared to the second quarter of 2022. The increase in Adjusted Gross Profit was primarily due to positive impacts from actions taken to enhance margins in the RUBICONConnect business and growth in SaaS products.

Net Loss in the second quarter of 2023 was $(22.8) million, an improvement of $5.0 million compared to a Net Loss of $(27.8) million in the second quarter of 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2023 was negative $(9.7) million, an improvement of approximately $9.2 million or a reduction of approximately half of the loss of $(18.9) million in the second quarter of 2022.

Strategic Progress

Moving forward, the Company will remain focused on reaching profitability, making improvements in its leading digital platform and suite of products, and executing its strategic plan in order to achieve its next phase of growth. Having accomplished its initial foundational objectives, Rubicon can now focus on driving profitable growth through customer wallet share expansion, new product offerings, and improved operational efficiency. The Company will provide updates on these efforts in the coming quarters.

Webcast Information

The Rubicon Technologies management team will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2023 financial results this afternoon, Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. ET. The call can be accessed via telephone by dialing (929) 203-2112, or toll free at (888) 660-6863, and referencing Rubicon Technologies. A live webcast of the conference will also be available on the Events and Presentations page on the Investor Relations section of Rubicon’s website (https://investors.rubicon.com/events-presentations/default.aspx). Please log in to the webcast or dial in to the call at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the event.

About Rubicon

Rubicon Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: RBT) is a leading provider of software-based waste, recycling, and fleet operations products for businesses and governments worldwide. Striving to create a new industry standard by using technology to drive environmental innovation, the Company helps turn businesses into more sustainable enterprises, and neighborhoods into greener and smarter places to live and work. Rubicon’s mission is to end waste. It helps its partners find economic value in their waste streams and confidently execute on their sustainability goals. To learn more, visit rubicon.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This earnings release contains “non-GAAP financial measures,” including Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Profit Margin and Adjusted EBITDA, which are supplemental financial measures that are not calculated or presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Such non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered superior to, as a substitute for or alternative to, and should be considered in conjunction with, the GAAP financial measures presented in this earnings release. The non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies. Definitions of these non-GAAP financial measures, including explanations of the ways in which Rubicon’s management uses these non-GAAP measures to evaluate its business, the substantive reasons why Rubicon’s management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to investors and limitations associated with the use of these non-GAAP measures, are included under “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” after the tables below. In addition, reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included under “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” after the tables below.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words “could,” “should,” “will,” “may,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations, estimates, projections, and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Rubicon and its management, are inherently uncertain; factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: 1) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Rubicon or others following the closing of the business combination; 2) Rubicon’s ability to meet the New York Stock Exchange’s listing standards following the consummation of the business combination; 3) the risk that the business combination disrupts current plans and operations of Rubicon as a result of consummation of the business combination; 4) the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the business combination, which may be affected by, among other things, the ability of the combined company to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retain its management and key employees; 5) costs related to the business combination; 6) changes in applicable laws or regulations; 7) the possibility that Rubicon may be adversely affected by other economic, business and/or competitive factors, including the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, geopolitical conflicts, such as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the effects of inflation and potential recessionary conditions; 8) Rubicon’s execution of anticipated operational efficiency initiatives, cost reduction measures and financing arrangements; and 9) other risks and uncertainties set forth in the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, Registration Statement on Form S-1, as amended, filed with the SEC, and other documents Rubicon has filed with the SEC. Although Rubicon believes the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, nothing in this press release should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward looking statements will be achieved. There may be additional risks that Rubicon presently does not know of or that Rubicon currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, many of which are beyond Rubicon’s control. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Rubicon does not undertake, and expressly disclaims, any duty to update these forward-looking statements, except as otherwise required by applicable law.

RUBICON TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue: Service $ 160,641 $ 140,268 $ 327,006 $ 274,966 Recyclable commodity 13,923 24,338 28,656 49,446 Total revenue 174,564 164,606 355,662 324,412 Costs and Expenses: Cost of revenue exclusive of amortization and depreciation: Service 150,194 136,185 308,195 265,878 Recyclable commodity 11,968 22,386 25,155 45,622 Total cost of revenue exclusive of amortization and depreciation 162,162 158,571 333,350 311,500 Sales and marketing 2,747 4,546 6,021 8,496 Product development 7,224 9,315 15,316 18,533 General and administrative 13,932 13,253 32,079 25,880 Gain on settlement of incentive compensation – – (18,622 ) – Amortization and depreciation 1,344 1,402 2,705 2,892 Total Costs and Expenses 187,409 187,087 370,849 367,301 Loss from Operations (12,845 ) (22,481 ) (15,187 ) (42,889 ) Other Income Expense: Interest earned 5 – 6 – Loss on change in fair value of warrant liabilities (414 ) (232 ) (469 ) (510 ) Gain on change in fair value of earnout liabilities 470 – 5,290 – Loss on change in fair value of derivatives (335 ) – (2,533 ) – Excess fair value over the consideration received for SAFE – (800 ) – (800 ) Gain on service fee settlements in connection with the Mergers 6,364 – 6,996 – Loss on extinguishment of debt obligations (6,783 ) – (8,886 ) – Interest expense (8,119 ) (3,911 ) (15,295 ) (7,686 ) Related party interest expense (661 ) – (1,254 ) – Other expense (482 ) (357 ) (903 ) (687 ) Total Other Income Expense (9,955 ) (5,300 ) (17,048 ) (9,683 ) Loss Before Income Taxes (22,800 ) (27,781 ) (32,235 ) (52,572 ) Income tax expense benefit 17 13 33 41 Net Loss $ (22,817 ) $ (27,794 ) $ (32,268 ) $ (52,613 ) Net loss attributable to Holdings LLC unitholders prior to the Mergers – (27,794 ) – (52,613 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (9,615 ) – (15,937 ) – Net Loss Attributable to Class A Common Stockholders $ (13,202 ) – $ (16,331 ) – Loss per share – for the three months ended June 30, 2023: Net loss per Class A Common share – basic and diluted (0.12 ) Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted 106,211,259 Loss per share – for the six months ended June 30, 2023: Net loss per Class A Common share – basic and diluted (0.2 ) Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted 82,943,357

As a result of the Mergers with Founder SPAC consummated on August 15, 2022 (the “Closing Date”), the capital structure has changed and loss per share information is only presented for the period after the Closing Date of the Mergers.

RUBICON TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (in thousands) June 30, December 31, 2023 2022 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 23,516 $ 10,079 Accounts receivable, net 66,323 65,923 Contract assets 51,321 55,184 Prepaid expenses 15,624 10,466 Other current assets 1,970 2,109 Related-party notes receivable – 7,020 Total Current Assets 158,754 150,781 Property and equipment, net 2,569 2,644 Operating right-of-use assets 2,205 2,827 Other noncurrent assets 2,505 4,764 Goodwill 32,132 32,132 Intangible assets, net 9,270 10,881 Total Assets $ 207,435 $ 204,029 LIABILITIES AND MEMBERS’ (DEFICIT) EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 72,032 $ 75,113 Line of credit 46,198 51,823 Accrued expenses 66,047 108,002 Deferred compensation – – Contract liabilities 7,397 5,888 Operating lease liabilities, current 1,871 1,880 Warrant liabilities 29,795 20,890 Derivative liabilities, current 7,915 – Debt obligations, net of debt issuance costs 9,456 3,771 Total Current Liabilities 240,711 267,367 Long-Term Liabilities: Deferred income taxes 235 217 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 903 1,826 Debt obligations, net of debt issuance costs 70,820 69,458 Related-party debt obligations, net of debt issuance costs 16,161 10,597 Derivative liabilities, noncurrent 7,133 826 Earn-out liabilities 310 5,600 Other long-term liabilities – 2,590 Total Long-Term Liabilities 95,562 91,114 Total Liabilities 336,273 358,481 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders’ (Deficit) Equity: Common stock – Class A, par value of $0.0001 per share, 690,000,000 shares authorized, 229,818,370 and 55,886,692 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 23 6 Common stock – Class V, par value of $0.0001 per share, 275,000,000 shares authorized, 35,402,821 and 115,463,646 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 4 12 Preferred stock – par value of $0.0001 per share, 10,000,000 shares authorized, 0 issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively – – Additional paid-in capital 92,532 34,658 Accumulated deficit (354,207 ) (337,875 ) Total stockholders’ deficit attributable to Rubicon Technologies, Inc. (261,648 ) (303,199 ) Noncontrolling interests 132,810 148,747 Total Stockholders’ Deficit (128,838 ) (154,452 ) Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ (Deficit) Equity $ 207,435 $ 204,029

The accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements are an integral part of these statements.

RUBICON TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) (in thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (32,268 ) $ (52,613 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash flows from operating activities: Loss on disposal of property and equipment 13 21 Amortization and depreciation 2,705 2,899 Amortization of debt issuance costs 3,338 1,663 Amortization of related party debt issuance costs 504 – Paid-in-kind interest capitalized to principal of debt obligations 3,473 – Paid-in-kind interest capitalized to principal of related party debt obligations 641 – Bad debt reserve 1,398 (2,467 ) Loss on change in fair value of warrants 469 510 Loss on change in fair value of derivatives 2,533 – Gain on change in fair value of earn-out liabilities (5,290 ) – Loss on extinguishment of debt obligations 8,886 – Excess fair value over the consideration received for SAFE – 800 Equity-based compensation 11,106 184 Phantom unit expense – 4,570 Settlement of accrued incentive compensation (26,826 ) – Service fees settled in common stock 3,808 – Gain on service fee settlement in connection with the Mergers (6,996 ) – Deferred income taxes 18 40 Change in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (1,798 ) (2,471 ) Contract assets 3,863 (5,159 ) Prepaid expenses (2,668 ) 225 Other current assets 95 (204 ) Operating right-of-use assets 622 522 Other noncurrent assets (163 ) 46 Accounts payable (3,081 ) 21,476 Accrued expenses (588 ) 14,510 Contract liabilities 1,509 87 Operating lease liabilities (932 ) (1,011 ) Other liabilities (1,680 ) 100 Net cash flows from operating activities (37,309 ) (16,272 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Property and equipment purchases (628 ) (685 ) Net cash flows from investing activities (628 ) (685 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Net (payments) borrowings on line of credit (5,625 ) 11,510 Proceeds from debt obligations 86,226 – Repayments of debt obligations (53,500 ) (3,000 ) Proceeds from related party debt obligations 14,520 – Financing costs paid (13,916 ) (2,000 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock 24,767 – Proceeds from SAFE – 8,000 Payments of deferred offering costs – (1,288 ) Equity issuance costs (31 ) – RSUs withheld to pay taxes (1,067 ) – Net cash flows from financing activities 51,374 13,222 Net change in cash and cash equivalents 13,437 (3,735 ) Cash, beginning of period 10,079 10,617 Cash, end of period $ 23,516 $ 6,882 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 7,010 $ 5,940 Deferred offering costs recognized in accounts payable $ – $ 1,837 Supplemental disclosures of non-cash investing and financing activities: Exchange of warrant liabilities for common stock $ 1,050 $ – Fair value of derivatives issued as debt discount $ 475 $ – Fair value of derivatives issued as debt issuance cost $ 12,264 $ – Conversions of debt obligations to common stock $ 5,500 $ – Conversions of related-party debt obligations to common stock 3,080 – Equity issuance costs waived $ 6,364 $ – Equity issuance costs settled with common stock $ 7,069 $ – Loan commitment asset reclassed to debt discount $ 2,062 $ –

The accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements are an integral part of these statements.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Profit Margin

Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Profit Margin are considered non-GAAP financial measures under the rules of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) because they exclude, respectively, certain amounts included in Gross Profit and Gross Profit Margin calculated in accordance with GAAP. Specifically, the Company calculates Adjusted Gross Profit by adding back amortization and depreciation for revenue generating activities and platform support costs to GAAP Gross Profit, the most comparable GAAP measure. Adjusted Gross Profit Margin is calculated as Adjusted Gross Profit divided by total GAAP revenue. The Company believes presenting Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Profit Margin is useful to investors because they show the progress in scaling Rubicon’s digital platform by quantifying the markup and margin the Company charges its customers that are incremental to its marketplace vendor costs. These measures demonstrate this progress because changes in these measures are driven primarily by the Company’s ability to optimize services for its customers, improve its hauling and recycling partners’ efficiency and achieve economies of scale on both sides of the marketplace. Rubicon’s management team uses these non-GAAP measures as one of the means to evaluate the profitability of the Company’s customer accounts, exclusive of certain costs that are generally fixed in nature, and to assess how successful the Company is in achieving its pricing strategies. However, it is important to note that other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate and use these measures differently or not at all, which may reduce their usefulness as a comparative measure. Further, these measures should not be read in isolation from or without reference to our results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is considered a non-GAAP financial measure under the rules of the SEC because it excludes certain amounts included in net loss calculated in accordance with GAAP. Specifically, the Company calculates Adjusted EBITDA by GAAP net loss adjusted to exclude interest expense and income, income tax expense and benefit, amortization and depreciation, gain or loss on extinguishment of debt obligations, equity-based compensation, phantom unit expense, gain or loss on change in fair value of warrant liabilities, gain or loss on change in fair value of earn-out liabilities, gain or loss on change in fair value of derivatives, executive severance charges, gain or loss on settlement of the Management Rollover Bonuses, gain or loss on service fee settlements in connection with the Mergers, other non-operating income and expenses, and unique non-recurring income and expenses.

Contacts

Investor Contact:

Alexandra Clark



Director of Finance & Investor Relations



alexandra.clark@rubicon.com

Media Contact:

Dan Sampson



Chief Marketing & Corporate Communications Officer



dan.sampson@rubicon.com

Read full story here