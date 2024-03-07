Rubicon Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results

Rubicon makes significant progress toward profitability and positive Adjusted EBITDA.





NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rubicon Technologies, Inc. (“Rubicon” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RBT), a leading provider of technology solutions for waste, recycling, and fleet operations, today reported financial and operational results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

Revenue was $170.7 million, an increase of $4.7 million or 2.8% compared to $166.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Gross Profit was $13.2 million, an increase of $6.5 million or 95.4% compared to $6.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Adjusted Gross Profit was $18.3 million, an increase of $4.9 million or 36.5% compared to $13.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Gross Profit Margin was 7.7%, an increase of 367 bps compared to 4.1% in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Adjusted Gross Profit Margin was 10.7%, an increase of 264 bps compared to 8.1% in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Net Loss was $(15.1) million, an improvement of $2.9 million or 16.1% compared to $(18.0) million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA was $(0.4) million, an improvement of $17.1 million or 97.5% compared to $(17.6) million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Full Year 2023 Financial Highlights

Revenue was $697.6 million, an increase of $22.2 million or 3.3% compared to $675.4 million for the full year 2022.

Gross Profit was $47.7 million, an increase of $22.7 million or 90.6% compared to $25.0 million for the full year 2022.

Adjusted Gross Profit was $72.2 million, an increase of $18.9 million or 35.5% compared to $53.3 million for the full year 2022.

Gross Profit Margin was 6.8%, an increase of 313 bps compared to 3.7% for the full year 2022.

Adjusted Gross Profit Margin was 10.4%, an increase of 246 bps compared to 7.9% for the full year 2022.

Net Loss was $(77.6) million, an improvement of $204.2 million or 72.5% compared to $(281.8) million for the full year 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA was $(33.0) million, an improvement of $41.3 million or 55.6% compared to $(74.3) million for the full year 2022.

Operational and Business Highlights

RUBICONConnect™ added prestigious clients such as Neiman Marcus and Vail Properties while extending contracts with Gap, Inc., Goodyear Tires, and Americold. In 2024, the focus remains on enhancing relationships with existing customers and expanding the client base by providing better environmental and financial outcomes for customers.

The Company’s second-annual Next Summit showcased cutting-edge technological developments. Recent innovations include a billing module for streamlined invoicing and AI-driven features to combat illegal waste disposal, ensuring operational efficiency. The third-annual Next Summit will take place in New York City in June 2024, bringing together fleet and commercial partners to facilitate collaboration between waste, recycling, and sustainability experts.

between waste, recycling, and sustainability experts. Rubicon demonstrated its commitment to sustainability through the launch of Technical Advisory Services, empowering customers to achieve sustainability goals with tailored solutions and strategic partnerships.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Review

Revenue was $170.7 million, an increase of $4.7 million or 2.8% compared to $166.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, mainly driven by business expansion with existing customers.

Gross Profit was $13.2 million, an increase of $6.5 million or 95.4% compared to $6.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, driven by the optimization of the portfolio and margin improvement.

Adjusted Gross Profit was $18.3 million, an increase of $4.9 million or 36.5% compared to $13.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, driven by additional higher margin business with existing customers which also drove AGP margin expansion of over 260 bps to 10.7% from 8.1%.

Net Loss was $(15.1) million, an improvement of $2.9 million or 16.1% compared to $(18.0) million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA was $(0.4) million, an improvement of $17.1 million or 97.5% compared to $(17.6) million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Full Year 2023 Review

Revenue was $697.6 million, an increase of $22.2 million or 3.3% compared to $675.4 million for the full year 2022 which is predominately due to service expansion and volume increases in the RUBICONConnect business.

Gross Profit was $47.7 million, an increase of $22.7 million or 90.6% compared to $25.0 million for the full year 2022, driven by the optimization of the portfolio and margin improvement.

Adjusted Gross Profit was $72.2 million, an increase of $18.9 million or 35.5% compared to $53.3 million for the full year 2022, driven by additional higher margin business with existing customers which also drove AGP margin expansion of over 245 bps to 10.4% from 7.9%.

Net Loss was $(77.6) million, an improvement of $204.2 million or 72.5% compared to $(281.8) million for the full year 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA was $(33.0) million, an improvement of $41.3 million or 55.6% compared to $(74.3) million for the full year 2022.

Webcast Information

About Rubicon

Rubicon builds AI-enabled technology products and provides expert sustainability solutions to waste generators, fleet operators, and material processors to help them understand, manage, and reduce waste. As a mission-driven company, Rubicon helps its customers improve operational efficiency, unlock economic value, and deliver better environmental outcomes. To learn more, visit rubicon.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains “non-GAAP financial measures,” including Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Profit Margin and Adjusted EBITDA, which are supplemental financial measures that are not calculated or presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Such non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered superior to, as a substitute for or alternative to, and should be considered in conjunction with, the GAAP financial measures presented in this press release. The non-GAAP financial measures in this press release may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies. Definitions of these non-GAAP financial measures, including explanations of the ways in which Rubicon’s management uses these non-GAAP measures to evaluate its business, the substantive reasons why Rubicon’s management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to investors and limitations associated with the use of these non-GAAP measures, are included under “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” after the tables below. In addition, reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included under “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” after the tables below.

RUBICON TECHNOLOGIES, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue: Service $ 158,511 $ 152,054 $ 644,636 $ 589,810 Recyclable commodity 12,152 13,938 52,946 85,578 Total revenue 170,663 165,992 697,582 675,388 Costs and Expenses: Cost of revenue (exclusive of amortization and depreciation): Service 145,727 146,368 600,940 569,750 Recyclable commodity 11,264 12,227 46,691 78,083 Total cost of revenue (exclusive of amortization and depreciation) 156,991 158,595 647,631 647,833 Sales and marketing 2,805 2,841 11,729 16,177 Product development 6,020 9,114 29,645 37,450 General and administrative 7,068 8,973 52,950 221,493 Gain on settlement of incentive compensation (420 ) – (19,042 ) – Amortization and depreciation 1,204 1,392 5,186 5,723 Total Costs and Expenses 173,668 180,915 728,099 928,676 Loss from Operations (3,005 ) (14,923 ) (30,517 ) (253,288 ) Other Income (Expense): Interest earned 46 1 57 2 (Loss) gain on change in fair value of warrant liabilities (864 ) (1,340 ) 2,021 (1,777 ) Gain on change in fair value of earn-out liabilities 18 1,400 5,458 68,500 (Loss) gain on change in fair value of derivatives (519 ) 4,279 (4,297 ) (72,641 ) Excess fair value over the consideration received for SAFE – – – (800 ) Excess fair value over the consideration received for pre-funded warrant – (14,000 ) – (14,000 ) Gain on services fee settlements in connection with the Mergers – 12,126 6,996 12,126 Loss on extinguishment of debt obligations – – (18,234 ) – Interest expense (9,758 ) (4,600 ) (34,232 ) (16,863 ) Related party interest expense (508 ) – (2,215 ) – Other expense (600 ) (960 ) (2,619 ) (2,954 ) Total Other Income (Expense) (12,185 ) (3,094 ) (47,065 ) (28,407 ) Loss Before Income Taxes (15,190 ) (18,017 ) (77,582 ) (281,695 ) Income tax (benefit) expense (52 ) 16 (3 ) 76 Net Loss (15,138 ) (18,033 ) (77,579 ) (281,771 ) Net loss attributable to Holdings LLC unitholders prior to the Mergers – – – (228,997 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (2,179 ) (5,688 ) (20,635 ) (22,621 ) Net Loss Attributable to Class A Common Stockholders $ (12,959 ) $ (12,345 ) $ (56,944 ) $ (30,153 ) Net loss per Class A Common share – basic and diluted $ (0.34 ) $ (1.98 ) $ (2.50 ) $ (4.84 ) Weighted average shares outstanding – basic and diluted 37,667,417 6,235,675 22,797,555 6,235,675

RUBICON TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (in thousands) 2023 2022 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 18,695 $ 10,079 Accounts receivable, net 66,977 65,923 Contract assets, net 76,621 55,184 Prepaid expenses 13,305 10,466 Other current assets 3,790 2,109 Related-party notes receivable – 7,020 Total Current Assets 179,388 150,781 Property and equipment, net 1,425 2,644 Operating lease right-of-use assets 567 2,827 Other noncurrent assets 2,114 4,764 Goodwill 32,132 32,132 Intangible assets, net 7,661 10,881 Total Assets $ 223,287 $ 204,029 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ (DEFICIT) EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 65,465 $ 75,113 Line of credit 71,121 51,823 Accrued expenses 77,001 108,002 Contract liabilities 7,359 5,888 Operating lease liabilities, current 725 1,880 Warrant liabilities 26,493 20,890 Derivative liabilities 9,375 – Debt obligations, net of deferred debt charges – 3,771 Total Current Liabilities $ 257,539 $ 267,367 Long-Term Liabilities: Deferred income taxes 197 217 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent – 1,826 Debt obligations, net of deferred debt charges 81,001 69,458 Related-party debt obligations, net of deferred debt charges 16,302 10,597 Derivative liabilities 3,683 826 Earn-out liabilities 142 5,600 Other long-term liabilities 3,395 2,590 Total Long-Term Liabilities 104,720 91,114 Total Liabilities 362,259 358,481 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 19) Stockholders’ (Deficit) Equity: Common stock – Class A, par value of $0.0001 per share, 690,000,000 shares authorized, 39,643,584 and 6,985,869 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 4 1 Common stock – Class V, par value of $0.0001 per share, 275,000,000 shares authorized, 4,425,388 and 14,432,992 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 – 1 Preferred stock – par value of $0.0001 per share, 10,000,000 shares authorized, 0 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 – – Additional paid-in capital 127,716 34,659 Accumulated deficit (394,804 ) (337,860 ) Total stockholders’ deficit attributable to Rubicon Technologies, Inc. (267,084 ) (303,199 ) Noncontrolling interests 128,112 148,747 Total Stockholders’ Deficit (138,972 ) (154,452 ) Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ (Deficit) Equity $ 223,287 $ 204,029

RUBICON TECHNOLOGIES, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) (in thousands) 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (77,579 ) $ (281,771 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash flows from operating activities: Loss on disposal of property and equipment 805 44 Gain on lease agreement amendment (220 ) – Amortization and depreciation 5,186 5,723 Amortization of deferred debt charges 9,722 3,490 Amortization of related party deferred debt charges 708 – Paid-in-kind interest capitalized to principal of debt obligations 7,692 – Paid-in-kind interest capitalized to principal of related-party debt obligations 1,396 30 Bad debt reserve 2,250 (2,631 ) (Gain) loss on change in fair value of warrant liabilities (2,021 ) 1,777 Loss on change in fair value of derivatives 4,297 72,641 Gain on change in fair value of earn-out liabilities (5,458 ) (68,500 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt obligations 18,234 – Excess fair value over the consideration received for SAFE – 800 Excess fair value over the consideration received for pre-funded warrant – 14,000 Loss on SEPA commitment fee settled in Class A Common Stock – 892 Equity-based compensation 15,023 94,204 Phantom unit expense – 6,783 Settlement of accrued incentive compensation (27,246 ) – Service fees settled in common stock 10,613 – Gain on service fee settlement in connection with the Mergers (6,996 ) (12,126 ) Deferred income taxes (20 ) 39 Change in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (3,304 ) (20,632 ) Contract assets (21,437 ) 1,800 Prepaid expenses (611 ) (4,421 ) Other current assets (1,765 ) (472 ) Operating right-of-use assets 1,094 1,093 Other noncurrent assets (64 ) (180 ) Accounts payable (9,649 ) 27,582 Accrued expenses 10,366 29,030 Contract liabilities 1,471 1,285 Operating lease liabilities (1,595 ) (1,739 ) Other liabilities 2,219 223 Net cash flows from operating activities (66,889 ) (131,036 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Property and equipment purchases (816 ) (1,406 ) Forward purchase option derivative purchase – (68,715 ) Settlement of forward purchase option derivative – (6,000 ) Net cash flows from investing activities (816 ) (76,121 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Net (repayments) borrowings on Revolving Credit Facility (51,823 ) 21,907 Net borrowings on June 2023 Revolving Credit Facility 71,121 – Proceeds from debt obligations 86,226 7,000 Repayments of debt obligations (53,500 ) (6,000 ) Proceeds from related party debt obligations 14,520 3,510 Financing costs paid (13,891 ) (4,021 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock 24,767 – Proceeds from SAFE – 8,000 Proceeds from pre-funded warrant – 6,000 Payments for loan commitment asset – (1,447 ) Proceeds from the Mergers – 196,778 Equity issuance costs paid (32 ) (25,108 ) RSUs withheld to pay taxes (1,067 ) – Net cash flows from financing activities 76,321 206,619 Net change in cash and cash equivalents 8,616 (538 ) Cash, beginning of year 10,079 10,617 Cash, end of year $ 18,695 $ 10,079 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 14,645 $ 12,234 Supplemental disclosures of non-cash investing and financing activities: Exchange of warrant liabilities for common stock $ 4,585 $ 3,311 Conversion of SAFE for Class B Units $ – $ 8,000 Establishment of earn-out liabilities $ – $ 74,100 Equity issuance costs accrued but not paid $ – $ 13,433 Equity issuance costs settled with common stock $ 7,069 $ 17,000 Equity issuance costs waived $ 6,364 $ – Fair value of warrants issued as deferred debt charges $ 1,682 $ 430 Fair value of derivatives issued as deferred debt charges $ 12,739 $ – Fair value of warrants issued as loan commitment asset $ – $ 615 Conversions of debt obligations to common stock $ 17,000 $ – Conversions of related-party debt obligations to common stock $ 3,080 $ – Loan commitment asset reclassed to deferred debt charges $ 2,062 $ –

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Profit Margin

Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Profit Margin are considered non-GAAP financial measures under the rules of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) because they exclude, respectively, certain amounts included in Gross Profit and Gross Profit Margin calculated in accordance with GAAP. Specifically, the Company calculates Adjusted Gross Profit by adding back amortization and depreciation for revenue generating activities and platform support costs to GAAP Gross Profit, the most comparable GAAP measure. Adjusted Gross Profit Margin is calculated as Adjusted Gross Profit divided by total GAAP revenue. Rubicon believes presenting Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Profit Margin is useful to investors because they show the progress in scaling Rubicon’s digital platform by quantifying the markup and margin Rubicon charges its customers that are incremental to its marketplace vendor costs. These measures demonstrate this progress because changes in these measures are driven primarily by Rubicon’s ability to optimize services for its customers, improve its hauling and recycling partners’ efficiency and achieve economies of scale on both sides of the marketplace. Rubicon’s management team uses these non-GAAP measures as one of the means to evaluate the profitability of Rubicon’s customer accounts, exclusive of certain costs that are generally fixed in nature, and to assess how successful Rubicon is in achieving its pricing strategies. However, it is important to note that other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate and use these measures differently or not at all, which may reduce their usefulness as a comparative measure. Further, these measures should not be read in isolation from or without reference to our results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is considered a non-GAAP financial measure under the rules of the SEC because it excludes certain amounts included in net loss calculated in accordance with GAAP.

