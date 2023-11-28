Rubicon Awarded 2023 AWS Rising Star Partner of the Year Award

Rubicon recognized as Rising Star Partner of the Year (ISV) winner for year-on-year growth in its RUBICONSmartCity™ business, one of many AWS Partners around the globe that help customers drive innovation

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rubicon Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: RBT) (“Rubicon” or the “Company”) is excited to announce it is a recipient of a 2023 Geo AWS Partner Award, recognizing leaders around the globe playing a key role helping customers drive innovation and build solutions on Amazon Web Services (AWS).





Announced during a Partner Awards Gala at AWS re:Invent 2023, the Geo and Global AWS Partner Awards recognize a wide range of AWS Partners, whose business models have embraced specialization, innovation, and cooperation over the past year. Geo and Global AWS Partner Awards recognize partners whose business models continue to evolve and thrive on AWS as they work with customers. Rubicon has worked in collaboration with AWS since 2016 in building and growing the Company’s RUBICONSmartCity™ business. Rubicon’s market-leading smart city technology suite runs on AWS and is available for procurement via the AWS Marketplace. It helps cities and local governments run more efficient and effective fleet operations and can be deployed across virtually any type of fleet, with common use cases being waste collection, street sweepers, and snow removal, among others.

The Company recently announced that RUBICONSmartCity has been deployed in more than 100 cities across the United States, including eight of the top ten cities by population. Cities now running RUBICONSmartCity include Austin, TX; Phoenix, AZ; Miami, FL; and Houston, TX.

“We are honored to receive the Rising Star Partner of the Year Award (ISV) from AWS,” said Conor Riffle, Senior Vice President of Smart Cities at Rubicon. “Our collaboration with AWS has been an accelerant to our business, as evidenced by our rapid growth year over year. Working alongside the AWS team has been transformative for us, and we look forward to many more years of success together.”

For the second year in a row, Geo and Global AWS Partner Awards included a self-nomination process across several award categories, which are awarded at both the geo and global level. All AWS Partners were invited to participate and submit a nomination. Award submissions were reviewed by a third-party, Canalys, and selected with special emphasis placed on customer success use cases presented in the nomination form.

In addition, there were a number of data-driven award categories, which were comprised of a unique set of metrics that helped measure AWS Partners’ performance within the past year. Canalys audited the datasets used to ensure that all measurements and calculations were objective and correct in nature.

The AWS Partner Network (APN) is a global program focused on helping companies build successful AWS-based businesses or solutions by providing business, technical, marketing, and go-to-market support. The APN includes independent software vendors (ISVs) and systems integrators (SIs) around the world, with AWS Partner participation growing significantly during the past 12 months.

A panel of AWS experts selected the winners based on strict criteria with third-party audit conducted by Canalys. Rubicon is excited to announce it has received Rising Star Partner of the Year (ISV), recognizing the Company as an AWS Partner that has seen significant year-on-year growth in their business.

