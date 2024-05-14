RtBrick Disaggregates Layer-2 Ethernet Switching for Carriers

Software routing pioneer expands its multiservice edge capabilities with L2 Ethernet services

FREMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–RtBrick today announced that it has added support for Layer-2 Ethernet VPN (EVPN) services. Now, using RtBrick’s disaggregated routing software, an operator can deliver Layer-2 VPN services alongside residential broadband, Layer-3 VPN, and Carrier Grade Network Address Translation (CGNAT) from a disaggregated network edge, running on open hardware. Layer-2 EVPNs are used by service providers and operators to provide next-generation services for business customers, more efficiently and reliably, across a range of network use cases.





Network disaggregation separates the hardware and software that is traditionally provided as a closed monolithic routing system, opening the door to low-cost hardware based on merchant silicon. Disaggregation also gives operators more flexibility by enabling them to pick and mix different hardware and software vendors. Additionally, the small form factor of open switches is ideal for scaling down the network edge to smaller locations or for distributed edge computing.

“To satisfy the increasing demands of today’s hyper-connected consumers and enterprises, operators need to deliver multiple services from a single, disaggregated network edge,” said Hannes Gredler, CTO and founder at RtBrick. “The network edge is a crucial component of an advanced telco architecture. Now, operators can provide a multiservice edge on the same open switch, which reduces complexity and costs, and brings valuable power and space efficiencies.”

RtBrick’s software has been deployed in Deutsche Telekom’s production network. German ISP WOBCOM has also used it to create a disaggregated multiservice edge, delivering Ethernet business services at up to 100Gbps and residential IP services with symmetrical 1Gbps throughput from the same open hardware.

“Using RtBrick’s routing software gives us greater flexibility and allows us to deliver high throughput to both our business and residential customers for less cost,” said Jan Marienfeldt, Teamlead Network and Infrastructure at WOBCOM.

About RtBrick

RtBrick Inc. has pioneered carrier routing software that runs on off-the-shelf hardware. It has applied the same approach to networks that the huge ‘cloud-natives’ have used to build and operate their web-scale IT services. RtBrick is a privately held company, incorporated in the USA, with staff located in Europe and India.

