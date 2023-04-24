RSA: Zero Trust has Zero Chance Without AI

RSA CEO Rohit Ghai to detail why an increasingly complex and growing identity universe outstrips human actors’ ability to secure it, resulting in an emerging identity crisis for cybersecurity and a critical new role for AI

BEDFORD, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–RSA, the security-first identity leader, announced today at RSA Conference that it will launch major new advancements to its Unified Identity Platform, including the next version of its market-leading RSA® Governance & Lifecycle solution. With an increasingly complex combination of users, resources, entitlements, and environments making zero-trust security architecture impossible for human actors to achieve, organizations must prioritize upgrading to intelligent threat detection and response capabilities to stay secure.

RSA is making these enhancements across its Unified Identity Platform because point identity solutions are no longer capable of preventing risks or addressing devastating cybersecurity threats. The Identity Defined Security Alliance found that 84% of organizations reported an identity-related breach in 2022. With a rapidly expanding identity universe, it’s no wonder that some of last year’s most impactful cybersecurity breaches targeted the gaps between fragmented identity solutions. Those attacks underscored the need for a unified approach that integrates automated identity intelligence capable of recognizing priority threats.

To address this evolving threat landscape, RSA will double-down on its market-leading identity governance and administration (IGA) solution with a new version launching in summer 2023. RSA Governance & Lifecycle 8.0 will include several important new capabilities, including:

A new dynamic dashboarding framework that will make it easier to identify key trends, measure efficacy, and discover risks.

Integrated gamification to accelerate audits by incentivizing reviewers to complete tasks and prioritize high-risk interventions.

These components will build out the existing RSA Governance & Lifecycle dashboard capabilities that help organizations enable compliance and reduce the identity attack surface by quickly identifying and prioritizing high-risk entitlements—including SoD violations, orphaned accounts, and over-entitlements—for review.

RSA will bring similar visualizations and dynamic dashboarding to its RSA® Risk AI solution this year. These upgrades will provide deeper identity intelligence insights, helping cybersecurity experts detect and respond to critical threats in real time.

Security-first organizations use Risk AI’s machine learning, behavioral analytics, and dynamic risk-scoring to calculate identity confidence. These customers also use Risk AI reporting and dashboard features to reveal the causes of anomalous authentication behaviors, educate users who need more training, and quickly mitigate security issues. New updates will enhance the RSA® ID Plus dashboards that help organizations understand their overall access risk posture, identify high-risk users, applications, and locations, and determine needed policy changes to better secure critical assets.

“From the first days of the web, through the rise of mobile and hybrid work, security-first organizations have trusted RSA to protect them from the highest-incident, highest-impact cyberattacks,” said RSA CEO Rohit Ghai. “Now with a new technological era dawning, cybersecurity must brave an emerging identity crisis and admit that there is zero chance for us to achieve zero trust without AI. RSA will continue making more investments in intelligence and AI to create an even more valuable identity platform and defend our customers from threats.”

“We’re all-in on RSA Governance & Lifecycle, and we’re differentiating our solutions with AI,” said RSA Chief Product Officer Jim Taylor. “For years, organizations have relied on RSA Risk AI’s risk-based authentication capabilities to secure access. We’re extending identity intelligence features to RSA Governance & Lifecycle because identity is a rapidly expanding data problem, and organizations need augmented and automated support across the entire identity lifecycle to keep pace with the rate of change.”

Throughout RSA Conference, RSA will detail why the growing numbers of users, devices, entitlements, and environments demand automated identity intelligence:

RSA will challenge RSA Conference attendees to demonstrate how well they know identity security by taking the RSA ID IQ Quiz.

