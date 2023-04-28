RSA Conference Concludes 32nd Annual Event by Convening Strong Cyber Community and Experts Together

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#RSAC—RSA Conference™, the world’s leading cybersecurity conferences and expositions, today concluded its 32nd annual event at the Moscone Center in San Francisco. The year’s event attracted over 40,000 attendees, including 650+ speakers, 500+ exhibitors and 500+ members of the media. Throughout the week, attendees networked on the expo floor and participated in keynote presentations, track sessions, tutorials, seminars and special networking events.





Several of the most pressing topics discussed during this year’s Conference included issues surrounding intelligence and threat modeling, the changing face of ransomware and malware, challenges and opportunities presented by generative AI and the wide-reaching impact of open source.

“The enthusiasm and buzz felt in and around RSA Conference all week was palpable as we welcomed our community to San Francisco. Gathering the world’s most efficient and innovative cybersecurity problem solvers to tackle current and future threats remains critical,” said Linda Gray Martin, Senior Vice President, RSA Conference. “Our commitment to providing a year-round platform for the community to engage, learn and access content remains stronger than ever. Whether it’s online through RSAC 365 or at in-person events, we look forward to continuing the important conversations we’ve had this week throughout the rest of the year.”

RSA Conference 2023 highlights include:

33 keynote presentations on two stages. West Stage keynotes featured sponsor keynotes, panels and esteemed guest speakers while South Stage brought highly coveted, in-depth sessions from industry experts on a range of topics.

650+ speakers across 350+ sessions and nearly 550 exhibitors on the expo floors.

Key session and seminar presentations included:

Security as Part of Responsible AI: At Home or At Odds? – Rumman Chowdury, Founder, Bias Buccaneers; Ram Shankar Siva Kumar, Data Cowboy, Microsoft; Harvard (Moderator); Daniel Rohrer, VP of Software Product Security, NVIDIA; Vijay Bolina, CISO, Deep Mind

– Rumman Chowdury, Founder, Bias Buccaneers; Ram Shankar Siva Kumar, Data Cowboy, Microsoft; Harvard (Moderator); Daniel Rohrer, VP of Software Product Security, NVIDIA; Vijay Bolina, CISO, Deep Mind The Cryptographers’ Panel – Whitfield Diffie, Cryptographer and Security Expert, Cryptomathic (Moderator); Clifford Cocks, Former Chief Mathematician, Government Communications Headquarters, United Kingdom; Anne Dames, Distinguished Engineer, IBM Security; Radia Perlman, Fellow, Dell Technologies; Adi Shamir, Borman Professor of Computer Science, The Weizmann Institute, Israel

– Whitfield Diffie, Cryptographer and Security Expert, Cryptomathic (Moderator); Clifford Cocks, Former Chief Mathematician, Government Communications Headquarters, United Kingdom; Anne Dames, Distinguished Engineer, IBM Security; Radia Perlman, Fellow, Dell Technologies; Adi Shamir, Borman Professor of Computer Science, The Weizmann Institute, Israel Five Most Dangerous New Attach Techniques – Heather Mahalik, DFIR Curriculum Lead, SANS Institute and Senior Director of Digital Intelligence, Cellebrite; Steven Sims, Offensive Operations Curriculum Lead and Fellow, SANS Institute; Katie Nickels, Certified Instructor and Director of Intelligence, SANS Institute and Red Canary; Johannes Ullrich, Ph.D., Dean of Research, SANS Institute; and Ed Skoudis, President, SANS Institute (Moderator)

– Heather Mahalik, DFIR Curriculum Lead, SANS Institute and Senior Director of Digital Intelligence, Cellebrite; Steven Sims, Offensive Operations Curriculum Lead and Fellow, SANS Institute; Katie Nickels, Certified Instructor and Director of Intelligence, SANS Institute and Red Canary; Johannes Ullrich, Ph.D., Dean of Research, SANS Institute; and Ed Skoudis, President, SANS Institute (Moderator) Hugh Thompson Show: Quantum Edition – Shohini Ghose, Professor of Physics and Computing, Wilfrid Laurier University; Paul Kocher, Independent Researcher and Cryptographer; Christopher Lloyd, Actor; and Hugh Thompson, Program Committee Chair, RSA Conference (Moderator)

RSA Conference 2024 will take place May 6-9, 2024, in San Francisco at the Moscone Center.

RSAC EXHIBITOR AND PARTNER QUOTES:

“The incredible turnout this year shows that as today’s cyber threats grow more sophisticated and pervasive, RSA Conference stands as the premiere event to bring our adversary-focused approach to stopping breaches to this massive audience of security professionals. From our headline keynote to CEO & Co-Founder George Kurtz’s live interview on site with Bloomberg Business to CrowdStrike’s packed booth, our presence pulsed through the conference this week, creating invaluable opportunities to engage with the community and connect with attendees.”

– Pamela Corcoran, Senior Director, Global Events at CrowdStrike

“RSA Conference is one of the premiere cyber events in the nation and I love to come here every year to catch up with old friends, meet new ones, connect with the media and learn so much from my peers in the industry. The RSAC community shares WiCyS’ passion for diversifying cybersecurity, and the conference is a great opportunity to convene talented professionals dedicated to making the industry more inclusive. We are honored to share our resources at such an important event as we all work toward a common goal.”

– Lynn Dohm, Executive Director at Women in Cybersecurity (WiCys)

