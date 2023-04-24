RSA Conference 2023: Benefits of Kingston IronKey Encrypted Solutions

Don’t Let Your Data Be a Soft Target with Award-Winning Kingston IronKey

Preview Upcoming Kingston IronKey D500S Encrypted USB Flash Drive

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif. & SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#RSAC2023–Kingston Digital, Inc., the Flash memory affiliate of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., a world leader in memory products and technology solutions, announced today it will showcase its line of award-winning Kingston IronKey™ hardware-encrypted products at RSA Conference 2023 (North Expo Booth #5426), one of the world’s leading information security conferences and exposition.





Kingston continues to educate on the necessity and benefits of securing mobile data and how Kingston IronKey can give that data the defense it deserves. With FIPS 140-3 Level 3 (pending) Keypad 200 and upcoming D500S drives, along with FIPS 140-2 Level 3 certified S1000 and D300, FIPS 197 certified Vault Privacy 50 and Vault Privacy 80 External SSD XTS-AES 256-bit hardware encryption capable devices, the comprehensive portfolio provides security solutions for consumer to enterprise to military-grade needs. As work-from-home and the need to take data on-the-go grows, so have data losses and breaches. Kingston IronKey mitigates these risks with expanded security features like multi-password options, complex or passphrase modes, and protections against malware or Brute Force and BadUSB attacks.

“ We’re looking forward to getting back to RSA Conference to speak more about the importance of data loss prevention and best practices,” said Richard Kanadjian, encrypted USB manager, Kingston. “ Kingston IronKey hardware-encrypted drives are necessary tools for anyone who handles sensitive data to ensure not just security, but compliance with a growing list of regulations and laws, such as GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, and SOX.”

Don’t let your data be a soft target. To learn more Kingston IronKey, visit Kingston at RSA Conference 2023 booth #5426 (North Expo).

