RSA Conference 2023 Announces Annual Award for Excellence in the Field of Mathematics

“We are thrilled to be celebrating 25 years of awards at RSA Conference,” said Linda Gray Martin, Senior Vice President, RSA Conference. “The long-lasting impact and influence of this year’s winner, Paul Kocher, cannot be overstated. Paul has been a champion for innovation and research across the cybersecurity industry while serving as judge for our Innovation Sandbox contest. This year, we will also get to see him on stage during our closing keynote – The Hugh Thompson Show: Quantum Edition.”

Award for Excellence in the Field of Mathematics, Co-Sponsored by IACR

First presented in 1998, RSA Conference Awards continue to acknowledge the outstanding contributions of individuals and/or organizations whose work helps to continue the fight against cybercrime. Each year, RSA Conference recognizes noteworthy work in cryptography and mathematics. Award recipients are determined by an esteemed judging committee who seek to recognize innovation and ongoing contributions to the industry. Dozens of nominated individuals from affiliated organizations, universities or research labs compete each year for this award.

The recipient of the RSA Conference 2023 Excellence in the Field of Mathematics award:

Paul Kocher

Paul Kocher is a renowned cryptographer, whose research is focused on the algorithms, hardware and software that underpin the security of modern systems. His technical work includes co-discovering the recently disclosed Spectre vulnerability, co-authoring the SSL/TLS 3.0 standards, architecting numerous hardware security cores and discovering differential power analysis. He founded Cryptography Research in 1995, led the company through its acquisition by Rambus in 2011 where he served as Chief Scientist until 2017. Paul now advises numerous security startups. Paul is a member of the National Academy of Engineering and serves on the National Academies’ Forum on Cyber Resilience.

“Over the decades, I’ve worked on cryptography, engineering and entrepreneurial efforts. I’ve been fortunate to have the chance to contribute to the development of SSL/TLS, secure hardware and other technologies whose global adoption has, I hope, been a positive force for privacy, innovation and security,” said Kocher. “I am honored and humbled to be accepting the Excellence in the Field of Mathematics Award from RSA Conference.”

At RSA Conference 2023, Kocher will return as a judge in the Innovation Sandbox contest. “The unsolved challenges in security are enormous and I’m looking forward to seeing how the start-ups in this year’s competition present new ideas for the industry,” he added.

“For the second year in a row, the IACR is delighted to be joining RSA Conference in co-sponsoring the Excellence in the Field of Mathematics Award,” said Michel Abdalla, President, IACR. “Paul Kocher, the winner of this year’s award, exemplifies excellence in cybersecurity. His tireless efforts in cryptography research continue to change the landscape of the industry.”

For more information regarding RSA Conference 2023, taking place at the Moscone Center in San Francisco this week from April 24 – 27, visit our website at www.rsaconference.com/usa.

