RS2 Reveals New Brand Identity for its own Merchant Business

Beyond by RS2 will provide complete end-to-end payment services directly to Merchants in Germany, including

Payment Network Services

Payment Acceptance

POS Devices

eCommerce Solutions

Digital Wallets

Merchant Loyalty Programs

FRANKFURT, Germany–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#beyondbyrs2–RS2, the global payment processing and technology leader behind leading fintechs and banks, today announced the unveiling of a new brand identity for its own direct merchant acquiring business in Germany. Beyond by RS2 will build on the business that was launched last year in response to RS2’s expanded issuing and acquiring global strategy.

The new name, logo, and website reflect RS2’s increased focus on going beyond in delivering digital payment solutions. Beyond stands for more than just payment, with modern solutions, fair prices and personal customer service. Beyond by RS2 strives to serve any size of merchant across a multitude of industries and aims to work closely with partners, including ISOs, Integrated Software Vendors to originate new business. Being part of a global payments and technology leader, Beyond by RS2 will empower its partners to benefit from products and services supported by the Group globally, initially enabling them across European market with the ability to expand their businesses globally.

As part of the build-out of this business, Beyond by RS2 will meet future-generation digital payment needs through the delivery of unified commerce including state-of-the-art POS devices, cloud-based cash registers, digital wallet and merchant loyalty programs as well as a full suite of acquiring services, and an integrated eCommerce offering.

Beyond by RS2 will strive to enable merchants and partners to maximize operating efficiencies and scale their businesses by allowing customers to seamlessly pay using both debit or credit cards or via mobile payment options, such as Apple Pay and Google Pay as well as a suite of alternative payment methods.

Completing the full offering, Beyond by RS2 plans later this year to roll out a point-of-sale management system that integrates with a traditional ECR allowing merchants to manage their businesses through a single interface.

“We are thrilled to unveil our new brand identity,” said Gideon Fourie, Chief Commercial Officer of the RS2 Group.” Along with our advanced payment technology, local payments expertise, and tailor-made solutions, we look forward to partnering with clients in truly going beyond. We will continue to develop products and services that take payments into the future and help our customers’ and partners’ businesses thrive”.

Jens Mahlke, Managing Director of RS2 Financial Services and CFO/COO of RS2 Group added “We are extremely well positioned to meet the needs of our customers and partners with superior service, leading technology, and a professional team that will support them in managing their business and consolidating their entire payment acceptance channels. With our license as an electronic money institution in Germany, we believe we are well positioned to roll out our solution quickly and easily to other markets.”

———–

Beyond by RS2

Beyond by RS2 is the new brand of RS2 Financial Services GmbH and RS2 Zahlungssysteme GmbH. As part of the RS2 Group, Beyond by RS2 offers a full suite of payment services for merchants of all sizes in various industries, tailor-made payment solutions that meet their business from card acceptance and payment processing to POS terminals, eCommerce solutions, and attractive value-added services.

www.beyondbyrs2.com

RS2

RS2 is one of the world’s leading providers of omni/multichannel payment software and end-to-end payment solutions for both issuers and acquirers on a single payment platform for banks, large financial institutions, Integrated Software Vendors (ISVs), Payment Facilitators (PayFacs), Independent Sales Organisations (ISOs) and merchants throughout Europe, North America, Latin America (LATAM), Asia Pacific (APAC) and the Middle East.

www.rs2.com

Contacts

Funda Taha



funda.taha@rs2.com