RRE Ventures Closes $250 Million Early-Stage Fund VIII

New fund reflects consistent size, strategy and performance of 28 year-old firm

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–RRE Ventures, a New York-based venture capital firm, has announced its eighth venture fund, Fund VIII, with a $250 million fundraising target. Despite facing one of the most challenging fundraising environments in recent history, RRE has successfully reached its target, a testament to the firm’s reputation and investment strategy.

RRE was founded in 1994 by Jim Robinson III, Jim Robison IV, and Stuart Ellman. Today, the firm is led by General Partners Jim Robinson IV, Stuart Ellman, Raju Rishi, Will Porteous, and Jason Black. Jim Robinson III remains a Special Limited Partner. Since its inception, RRE has had a consistent investment strategy, focusing on leading $5-15 million financings into early-stage companies.

“We are grateful for the continued support of our longstanding limited partners and the trust they have placed in our investment strategy,” said Jim Robinson IV, General Partner at RRE Venture. “Despite the challenges in this down-market, we are excited to continue our focus on investing in early-stage companies and helping entrepreneurs bring their vision to life.”

Stuart Ellman, General Partner at RRE Venture, added, “Our commitment to early-stage investing has been a cornerstone of our success and we look forward to continuing that tradition with Fund VIII. We believe that this challenging fundraising environment will present new opportunities for us to partner with innovative startups and help them navigate and grow through this difficult period.”

RRE Venture’s announcement of Fund VIII highlights the firm’s successful investment strategy and the trust it has earned from its limited partners over the years. Despite the challenges of the current market, RRE remains committed to early-stage investing and helping entrepreneurs bring their vision to life.

This press release was composed by OpenAI’s ChatGPT model.

