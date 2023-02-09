RQM+ Acquires Giotto Compliance

PITTSBURGH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–RQM+, the world’s leading MedTech service provider, today announced the acquisition of Giotto Compliance from Giotto.ai. Giotto Compliance is a global, all-in-one artificial intelligence (AI) platform designed to increase the efficiency and effectiveness of regulatory reports and filings across the product development lifecycle for medical device and in vitro diagnostics manufacturers.

“We have only begun to scratch the surface of what can be achieved by integrating Giotto Compliance AI technology throughout our consulting, clinical trials, laboratory and reimbursement services,” said RQM+ CEO Margaret Keegan. “We are fortunate to have our Chief Digital and Technology Officer Alaric Jackson lead this new business unit. He will expand the capabilities of Giotto Compliance to enhance our current services as well as offer a standalone solution that can be leveraged to streamline regulatory document development while maintaining compliance with global regulations.”

Giotto Compliance will operate as an independent RQM+ business unit and serve its growing customer base. The business will be led by Jackson, who has more than 20 years of technology leadership experience within the contract research organization (CRO) and pharmaceutical industries. In previous roles, he automated and streamlined regulatory solutions to enhance compliance, productivity and quality using advanced technologies and digital workflows.

“We are excited to offer the MedTech industry a step change using cutting-edge AI that improves quality while increasing speed-to-market,” said Jackson. “Currently, Giotto Compliance reduces the burden of data collection, analysis and creation of regulatory documentation, such as clinical evaluation reports, allowing our team to focus on creative solutions, complex problem solving and impactful work. We will accelerate the creation of AI models and functionality to expand its capabilities across a wide range of processes for MedTech manufacturers, regulators and service providers.”

About RQM+

RQM+ is the leading MedTech service provider with the world’s largest global team of regulatory and quality experts. Building upon 40 years of regulatory expertise, we also provide comprehensive clinical trial, lab and reimbursement services – reducing risk and supporting market access throughout the entire product lifecycle for medical devices, digital therapeutics and diagnostics. With more former FDA, Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) and notified body regulators than any other firm, the RQM+ team has deep expertise in all clinical specialties. RQM+ currently works for 19 of the top 20 medical device manufacturers and seven of the top 10 IVD companies. For more information, visit RQMplus.com.

About Giotto.ai

Giotto.ai partners with industry leaders to deliver outstanding cloud products where users collaborate with AI. Thanks to its proprietary platform and strong product management expertise, it facilitates the development of sophisticated, performant and highly customized software products. Giotto.ai, previously known as L2F SA, is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, and counts more than 50 collaborators spread across Switzerland, Italy and Romania.

