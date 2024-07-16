Rpharmy To Be Honored at Premier, Inc.’s Annual Supplier Innovation Celebration

Rhazdrugs Recognized As Groundbreaking Healthcare Technology That Protects Healthcare Workers from Hazardous Drug Exposure

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Breakthroughs2024—Rpharmy, a leading partner in healthcare safety, today announced that it will be honored during Premier, Inc.’s annual supplier Innovation Celebration at the 2024 Breakthroughs Conference and Exhibition for its Rhazdrugs cloud-based hazardous drugs safety and USP < 800 > compliance solution. The Innovation Celebration recognizes groundbreaking healthcare technologies that have been launched throughout the year and the ways these products are helping to improve the health of communities. For a complete list of winners, visit the Premier website.





“We are thrilled that Premier, Inc. has recognized Rhazdrugs as a pioneering healthcare technology crucial for tackling the challenges healthcare facilities face in protecting their entire workforce from the risks associated with hazardous drug exposure,” said Laura Paxton, CEO and Founder of Rpharmy. “As a true partner in healthcare safety, the Rpharmy team is dedicated to helping our clients improve healthcare worker and patient outcomes. By leveraging Premier, Inc.’s vast network, we are expanding our impact and helping healthcare systems across the U.S. protect their staff and comply with USP < 800 >.”

Rpharmy’s Rhazdrugs is a comprehensive cloud-based software solution that provides one place for all hazardous drug information necessary for nurses, clinicians, shipping and receiving staff, and environmental services staff to protect themselves when handling and disposing of hazardous drugs. Rhazdrugs also helps hospitals comply with USP < 800 > by meeting the requirements for documenting standard operating procedures, handling guidelines, waste disposal, assessments of risk, required personal protective equipment (PPE), and more. By providing this vital information within the Electronic Health Record (EHR) and at the point of care, Rhazdrugs significantly increases the likelihood that healthcare workers will follow critical safety instructions and protect themselves from the dangerous effects of hazardous drugs.

Premier’s Innovation Celebration is entering its 13th year of recognizing and honoring supplier product innovations. With roughly 100 nominations annually, clinicians, physicians and supply chain experts nationally evaluate these technologies and services for their merit.

“Premier proudly acknowledges Rpharmy’s outstanding commitment to advancing healthcare,” said Bruce Radcliff, Senior Vice President, Supply Chain at Premier. “Their innovative products and services, recognized at our 2024 Innovation Celebration, reflect our shared mission to drive cost-efficiency, operational excellence and improved patient outcomes. We applaud Rpharmy for their invaluable contributions to healthcare.”

Rpharmy will be formally recognized on July 23, 2024, at Premier’s annual Breakthroughs Conference and Exhibition. Premier, Inc. is a leading healthcare improvement and technology company that unites an alliance of more than 4,350 U.S. hospitals and health systems and approximately 300,000 other providers and organizations.

Rpharmy’s product portfolio also includes Formweb, a formulary management solution that reduces medication errors and improves patient outcomes within hundreds of healthcare facilities. Rpharmy’s recently updated BlackboxRX is the only online comprehensive database of medication boxed safety warnings.

For more than 30 years, Rpharmy has been solving problems related to medication safety and patient care. We develop and provide technology focused on medical formulary, hazardous drug handling, and HFAP, NIOSH and Joint Commission compliance. Our primary desire is to keep all patients and healthcare workers safe through easy access to critical medication safety information. For more information, visit https://www.rpharmy.com/.

