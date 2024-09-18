ROYC AB Appoints Peter Bergenwald as Chief Information Officer to Lead the Next Phase of Growth

STOCKHOLM–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ROYC–ROYC, Europe’s leading platform provider for private market investments, is excited to announce the appointment of Peter Bergenwald as the company’s Chief Information Officer (CIO).





With a distinguished career in fintech and technology, Peter will be instrumental in driving ROYC’s next chapter of growth and innovation.

Before joining ROYC, Peter led engineering in a leading global fintech company’s payment methods, famously known for its AI-enhanced Buy-Now-Pay-Later solution. He also led the development and rollout of event-based P&L and balance sheet management for over 550 thousand partners globally. Peter’s experience aligns closely with ROYC’s vision for the future of private equity fund life cycle management and data-driven support for both private equity General Partners and financial intermediaries such as banks, wealth managers, and multi-family offices.

Prior to his tenure at this fintech company, Peter made significant contributions at a world leading global stock exchange, where he served in various roles ranging from technical solutions architect and business analyst to development manager.

“We are thrilled to welcome Peter to ROYC,” said Mathias Leijon, Founder and President of ROYC. “His extensive experience in the fintech industry, particularly in scaling technology platforms and leading talented teams, perfectly aligns with our vision as we take the next step in our journey”.

Peter said, “ROYC represents a truly unique opportunity to leverage my experience in a market with enormous potential. My work over the last 15 years is highly relevant to what ROYC aims to achieve. The people, the technology, and the ambition here are exactly what I’m passionate about”

With this strategic appointment, ROYC positions itself to accelerate its growth in 2025 and continue its mission to innovate and lead the enterprise solution offering for private market investments.

About ROYC

ROYC, founded in early 2022 by former Blackstone and Nordea executives, is a private markets investment platform, purpose built for the complex European market, focusing on streamlining and optimizing private equity fund life cycle management. ROYC’s enterprise solution is tailored to private equity General Partners, banks, wealth managers, and M-FOs, allowing them to efficiently manage and sell private market investments.

