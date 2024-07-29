RouteThis Launches QoI Insights to Enhance WiFi Customer Experience

Quality of Install (QoI) metrics help service providers maximize field technician performance and streamline operations

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Broadband—RouteThis, Inc., the leading provider of in-home WiFi customer experience (CX) solutions for service providers, today launched QoI Insights in their RouteThis Certify platform. This new feature makes it easier for operations leaders to have unprecedented real-time intelligence on WiFi installation quality, continuously improve processes, and maximize field tech performance for increased subscriber satisfaction.





RouteThis Certify enables an optimized, high-quality installation that delivers the best WiFi CX possible from day one. QoI Insights adds new layers of intelligence with aggregated Quality of Install scores for each in-home WiFi installation. Field operations leaders can recognize top performers or invest in training to address areas of improvement. For example, QoI Insights can help identify which technicians are not running a speed test or are leaving a subscriber’s home without testing WiFi coverage in multiple rooms. Future releases of QoI Insights will include aggregated team views, and later in 2024, a dashboard with charts and visualizations will make it even easier for operations leaders to leverage QoI data.

“RouteThis empowers our customers with solutions that deliver a great in-home WiFi experience. QoI Insights adds more value to our RouteThis Certify platform with real-time access to installation quality data that can improve processes and ensure a flawless subscriber experience,” said Mike Giannotta, AVP of Product at RouteThis. “By pinpointing the most critical elements of a successful WiFi installation, we make it easy for operations leaders at service providers to measure and improve WiFi installation quality. This helps create better-trained technicians, happier subscribers, and a better bottom line.”

Additionally, RouteThis Certify has a new user-friendly installation certificate that documents the details of the WiFi installation, sent to both the customer and back-office support teams to maintain a record of the work performed and the outcomes from the site visit.

QoI is a concept introduced by RouteThis in early 2024, consisting of five key performance indicators that allow service providers to measure home WiFi installation success and maintain a consistent high-quality subscriber experience. These metrics include verifying actual WiFi speeds match plan speeds, ensuring no coverage issues, and solving any issues detected by RouteThis Certify. Achieving high WiFi Quality of Experience (QoE) at initial installation greatly increases customer satisfaction and reduces the volume of support calls and truck rolls which translates into cost savings. Additionally, WiFi coverage testing can also uncover mesh upsell opportunities, leading to increased average revenue per user (ARPU).

Just like other RouteThis solutions, RouteThis Certify works with any brand of CPE, allowing service providers to utilize a single solution across their entire install base, eliminating complexity and streamlining WiFi installation processes.

The broadband marketplace is more competitive than ever as more ISPs look to leverage the $42.45 billion in NTIA Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) funding to build new broadband networks and expand existing coverage. To acquire and retain subscribers, ISPs need to differentiate beyond low prices and fast speeds. Broadband subscribers now expect flawless WiFi connectivity on every device and in every room on day one of service, so a superior subscriber experience is critical to successful deployments and sticky subscribers.

To learn more about QoI Insights in RouteThis Certify, visit RouteThis.com or visit the RouteThis booth (#332) at Fiber Connect 2024, held July 29-30, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn.

About RouteThis

RouteThis is transforming WiFi customer experience by empowering Service Providers and Smart Home brands to deliver exceptional in-home WiFi installation, repair and support with CPE-agnostic software solutions and remote service platforms. RouteThis has served over 175 companies globally, with key value driven by reducing average handle time, deploying fewer truck rolls, and increasing average revenue per user. Headquartered in Ontario, Canada, visit RouteThis.com and follow us on LinkedIn to learn more.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Autumn Minnich



Connect2 Communications for RouteThis



RouteThis@connect2comm.com