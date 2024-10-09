RouteSmart Technologies Successfully Completes SOC 2® Audit

RouteSmart completes SOC 2 Audit for RouteSmart Online and RaaS, reinforcing its commitment to security amid rising client demands for data protection.

RouteSmart Technologies, a leader in route planning and optimization solutions, announced today that it has once again successfully completed its SOC 2 Type 2 audit, continuing its consistent record of data security.





The assessment, which RouteSmart has completed since 2019, covered RouteSmart Online and Routing as a Service (RaaS) products, further reinforcing the company’s long-standing commitment to data security, operational excellence, and delivering trusted, innovative route planning solutions. This achievement reflects growing market demands for enhanced data protection across the diverse industries RouteSmart serves.

“This news marks a critical milestone for RouteSmart Technologies as we continue to prioritize the security and integrity of our clients’ data,” said Larry Levy, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of RouteSmart Technologies. “This successful audit reaffirms our commitment to delivering secure, reliable solutions that meet the evolving needs of the industries we serve.”

The independent examination, conducted by leading cybersecurity assessment firm A-LIGN, validates that RouteSmart’s security practices and controls meet the Trust Services Principles and Criteria for security, availability, and privacy over an extended time period.

Established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the SOC 2 examination is designed for organizations of any size, regardless of industry and scope, to ensure the personal assets of their potential and existing customers are protected. SOC 2 reports are recognized globally and affirm that a company’s infrastructure, software, people, data, policies, procedures and operations have been formally reviewed.

“Congratulations to RouteSmart Technologies for completing their SOC 2 audit, a widely recognized signal of trust and security,” said Steve Simmons, Chief Operating Officer of A-LIGN. “It’s great to work with organizations like RouteSmart, who understand the value of expertise in driving an efficient audit and the importance of a high-quality final report.”

RouteSmart Technologies will perform a SOC 2 assessment on an annual basis and can make the report available to current or potential customers upon execution of a non-disclosure agreement. If you are interested in viewing RouteSmart Technologies’ SOC 2 report, please contact Matthew Kemeny at mkemeny@routesmart.com. For more information on RouteSmart Technologies compliance information, privacy and security and system status visit https://trust.routesmart.com.

