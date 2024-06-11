RotoWire Launches ‘Picks & Props’ App to Capitalize on the Growing Fantasy Pick’em Market and Players Prop Market

New App Integrates Data From Major Betting and Fantasy Platforms In Real Time





MADISON, Wis.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–RotoWire.com, a leading provider of expert sports news and advice, announces the launch of its latest innovation: the “Picks & Props” app. Unveiled within the app store earlier this month, it is now easier than ever to stay up to date on recommendations and predictions for all fantasy pick’em and players props from any mobile or tablet device.

“The Fantasy Pick’em and legal Player Props betting market has had explosive growth and we’ve seen strong user demand for RotoWire’s leading player news and information for these products,” said Peter Schoenke, Co-Founder of RotoWire and former Chairman of the Fantasy Sports & Gaming Association. “We’re excited to launch the Picks & Props app that gives players access to the top recommendations for all the leading Fantasy platforms and major sportsbooks based on RotoWire’s projections, lineups and player news.”

Capitalizing on the surge and substantial growth seen recently within the fantasy Pick’em market segment, total traffic to RotoWire’s “Picks & Props” tool on its website has increased by 266% in the last 9 months, prompting the need to build a standalone app.

The mobile app delivers an extensive array of real time recommendations and information across all fantasy sports. It also includes lines from all the major fantasy and sports betting platforms to ensure users have a fast and convenient way to access recommended fantasy sports picks and predictions. To make projections for every play in every major sport the app combines four key prediction factors: Lines set by Sportsbooks; recommendations from Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) Pick’em Sites; RotoWire Projections; Hit Rate.

By analyzing markets from leading sportsbooks and DFS platforms, comparing them to RotoWire projections, and assessing historical performance, the app generates a score ranging from -100 (strong lean toward LESS) to +100 (strong lean toward MORE). Each prediction factor has its own rating and is assigned a “weight” that gives it the impact on the total score. Additionally, the app provides users with real time updates on injuries and playing time by leveraging RotoWire’s comprehensive fantasy and sports data. Furthermore, its intuitive and streamlined user interface ensures seamless navigation and user comfort when accessing the app via any mobile device.

RotoWire’s Picks & Props app is available now for both iOS and Android users.

To download the iOS version of Picks & Props please visit here .

To download the Android version of Picks & Props please visit here.

About Gambling.com Group Limited

Gambling.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: GAMB) (the “Group”) is a fast-growing provider of digital marketing services for the global online gambling industry. Founded in 2006, the Group has offices globally, primarily operating in the United States and Ireland. Through its proprietary technology platform, the Group publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com, Bookies.com, Casinos.com, and RotoWire.com. Gambling.com Group owns and operates more than 50 websites in seven languages across 15 national markets covering all aspects of the online gambling industry, including iGaming and sports betting, and the fantasy sports industry.

