Rossby Financial Welcomes Three Female-Led Firms to the Platform

MELBOURNE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rossby Financial, an open architecture RIA designed for independent advisors, is proud to announce the recent addition of three esteemed wealth management firms to its platform. These firms, including Red Oak Advisors, led by Jennifer Szeklinski, Life Strategies Financial Partners LLC, led by Kelly Renner CFP®, and EViE Financial Group, led by Melissa Reaktenwalt, AIF® CSRIC™, have joined with Rossby Financial to enhance their business flexibility and cater to their expanding clientele.





Szeklinski, Renner, and Reaktenwalt were in search of an RIA model that resonated with their business needs and provided cutting-edge technology to offer clients holistic financial planning-based support. They were particularly drawn to Rossby Financial’s innovative subscription fee structure, enabling advisors to customize their services and drive sustainable growth for their firms. By leveraging top-tier technology and fostering a culture of diligence, these three firms will now have access to a sophisticated tech stack offering a wide array of capabilities, from portfolio management and reporting to client engagement, compliance, and beyond.

“Jennifer, Kelly, and Melissa are outstanding business owners and advisors with an entrepreneurial spirit, and I’m thrilled to welcome them to the platform. As practice owners and advisors who are committed to reshaping the industry, they are a great addition to our platform and will be integral in shaping how we support advisors,” said Andrew J. Evans, the visionary Founder and CEO of Rossby Financial. “We are building the RIA of the future based on where we see blind spots in this industry. The firms will be invaluable as we continue to grow and enhance our platform. We are committed to transparency and building an ecosystem that allows advisors to serve their clients the way they want and I’m looking forward to growing with these firms.”

These firms will be key contributors to the evolution of Rossby Financial as they collectively strive to create a future-ready RIA that empowers advisors to serve clients with unparalleled dedication and transparency.

Szeklinski’s Red Oak Advisors, located in the greater Milwaukee area, focuses on financial coaching and generational wealth-building for Midwest clients. Renner’s Life Strategies Financial Partners LLC, based in Augusta, GA, specializes in providing financial planning for small business owners, widows, retirees, and our distinguished military service members. Reaktenwalt’s EViE Financial Group, operating out of Maryland, is dedicated to supporting small businesses and individuals in achieving financial well-being through socially responsible investing practices.

Renner shared her enthusiasm for joining forces with Rossby Financial, “As a firm, we needed to simplify our processes to better service our clients. Looking for an RIA, I wanted to join a company that we could have input on and grow with the firm. Rossby’s extensive resources and platform allow us to provide more impactful solutions to clients and accomplish more efficiently, without excessive bureaucracy. Andrew has always been at the forefront of innovation, and it’s been exciting to see what he’s building – and I’m thrilled to be part of it.”

Rossby Financial remains steadfast in its commitment to driving innovation and excellence within the financial services sector. The integration of these esteemed firms marks a significant milestone in Rossby Financial’s mission to redefine the RIA industry and provide exceptional value to advisors and clients alike.

About Rossby Financial

Rossby Financial, LLC, is an open-architecture registered investment advisor (RIA) dedicated to empowering advisors. Built by advisors, for advisors, the platform provides top-tier compliance, data analytics, and technology tools to support a broad range of advisors’ needs. With transparent pricing and flexibility, Rossby is committed to innovation for the success of its advisors and their clients.

