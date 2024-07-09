Rosewood Private Investments Announces Eagle Fire’s Add-on Acquisition of Cana Communications

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rosewood Private Investments’ (“RPI”) portfolio company, Eagle Fire Inc. (“Eagle Fire”), is pleased to announce the acquisition of Cana Communications (“Cana”).





With two locations in Georgia, Cana Communications is a fire alarm, security and emergency communications provider that has been helping protect people and property with life safety systems since 1982.

Mark Major, Cana Owner, said, “I want to share my excitement about our company’s new partnership with Eagle Fire and Rosewood Private Investments. Trust is a fundamental requirement for any successful business, and I can confidently say that our partners have shown their commitment to earning our trust through their individual behavior and the quality of their work. It is refreshing to find a group that shares many of our company’s core values, and this partnership presents a great opportunity for our team members while also providing exceptional value to our customers.”

Derry Burns, Director of RPI, said, “We are thrilled to see Eagle Fire partner with Mark Major and his team at Cana. Their team, culture and highly technical offering in the fire alarm and low voltage space fit nicely with Eagle Fire. The partnership between Cana and Eagle Fire solidifies our position as a leading fire and life safety company in the attractive Georgia market. We look forward to supporting the continued growth of both businesses.”

Ray Clarke, President/CEO of Eagle Fire, said, “We are very excited about partnering with Cana Communications which is recognized as a leading Low Voltage/Fire Alarm provider in the Georgia Market. This acquisition continues to build the Eagle Fire footprint in the Southeast and allows us to better serve our customers. We look forward to this new partnership and its success!”

