Rootstock Software to Showcase Latest Manufacturing Cloud ERP Capabilities at World Tour Chicago

“Chicago’s vibrant manufacturing landscape is the perfect backdrop for us to demonstrate the transformative capabilities of Rootstock Manufacturing ERP, especially in terms of business intelligence and decisioning capabilities,” said Raj Badarinath, Chief Product & Marketing Officer at Rootstock Software. “Our Cloud ERP built on the Salesforce Platform is designed to break down data silos and bring unprecedented visibility across the manufacturing enterprise—from shop floor to the top floor.”

At World Tour Chicago, manufacturers will have the opportunity to engage with Rootstock team members in the following ways:

Thought Leadership Session : Stu Johnson, Rootstock’s VP of Product Marketing, will deliver the presentation, “What’s Next in ERP? A Signal Chain Decisioning Platform,” at 11:30 am CT in the World Tour campground. This session will delve into Rootstock’s groundbreaking vision for “The Manufacturing Signal Chain.” This approach is a game-changer for manufacturers, allowing them to dynamically synchronize supply and demand signals with production capacity. The Signal Chain also allows them to span data silos, provide increased visibility, and empower AI-driven decisions. Participants will hear about real-world scenarios and best practices to launch their own Signal Chain strategy.

Corresponding with the World Tour’s focus on AI and how it is transformative for the industry, Rootstock will also be discussing the results from its State of AI in Manufacturing Survey. This study unveils a significant surge in AI adoption among manufacturers, with 82% increasing their AI budgets for 2024. A vast majority of manufacturers also feel confident that their ERP will deliver the AI capabilities they need. The survey outlines key challenges in AI adoption and offers a roadmap to navigate these complexities. Exclusive Culinary Experience: In the evening after the World Tour event, Rootstock will also be hosting a private dinner with a renowned celebrity chef in Chicago. This intimate gathering will be held with select manufacturing leaders, offering them an added opportunity to explore Rootstock’s Manufacturing ERP in a more conversational setting.

Sign up for World Tour Chicago, and if you can’t make it to this event, be sure to check out Rootstock’s future events: https://www.rootstock.com/erp-events/.

About Rootstock

Rootstock Software provides the leading Manufacturing Cloud ERP, which empowers hundreds of manufacturers to turbocharge their operations in today’s dynamic, post-pandemic world. Natively built on the Salesforce Platform, Rootstock delivers a futureproof solution. With it, manufacturers gain the agility to continually transform their business to meet evolving customer needs, navigate emerging challenges, and accelerate success. In addition, the “connectability” of Rootstock Cloud ERP gives manufacturers 360° visibility to collaborate with suppliers, trading partners, and the broader value chain. As Rootstock continues to grow, stay tuned to the company’s latest customers, career opportunities, and LinkedIn posts.

