Rootstock Software Honored as Best Cloud ERP with Gold Stevie® Award

Distinction Bestowed on Rootstock Manufacturing ERP by the American Business Awards®

SAN RAMON, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CloudERP–Rootstock Software today announced that its Manufacturing Cloud ERP was named the winner of the prestigious Gold Stevie® Award in the Best Cloud ERP category. This honor is presented by the 2023 American Business Awards, the nation’s premier business awards program, nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning “crowned.”

Rootstock Manufacturing Cloud ERP is built on a next-generation cloud platform. This ERP solution enables manufacturers to intelligently oversee costs, logistics, materials, production, and more. By connecting in-house teams with external customers and suppliers, manufacturers gain 360° visibility of their entire value chain.

“We’re honored Rootstock Manufacturing ERP has been recognized as the Best Cloud ERP Solution,” said David Stephans, CEO of Rootstock Software. “In the past year, Rootstock has proven that its ERP is an award-winning solution on multiple fronts. With this latest distinction, manufacturers, distributors, and supply chain organizations can now have even greater confidence in knowing they’re selecting an ERP that has demonstrated value and ROI among customers, analysts, and independent judges of software solutions.”

This award comes after a long list of other recognitions for Rootstock, including:

“Rootstock is thankful to the American Business Awards for bestowing this accolade upon our company and ERP solution, and we’re especially grateful to our manufacturing customers who made this recognition possible. Our nomination featured five-star customer reviews, various user testimonials, and a customer success video,” added Stephans.

One judge for the Stevie Awards said, “The Rootstock Cloud ERP solution seems to be a comprehensive and well-designed tool that addresses the needs of manufacturers, especially in times of inflation, supply chain disruptions, and labor shortages. The product updates introduced in the Spring and Fall of 2022 appear to have enriched users’ experience, enhanced financial analytics, and optimized mobile capabilities.”

About Rootstock

At Rootstock Software, our connected Manufacturing Cloud ERP enables hundreds of manufacturers, distributors, and supply chain organizations to turbocharge their operations in a dynamic, post-pandemic world. With our solution natively built on the Salesforce Platform, our customers leverage the industry’s leading Cloud ERP, Rootstock, to connect with their suppliers, trading partners, and the broader ecosystem.

Ranked as a leader in the ERP Value Matrix by industry analysts, Rootstock has vertical expertise in discrete manufacturing, medical devices and high-tech verticals. Rootstock team members partner with customers as trusted advisors in driving change and transformation to what’s next.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

