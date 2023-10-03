Rootstock Software Announces Webinar on AI for the Manufacturing Industry

Rootstock’s Raj Badarinath and Salesforce’s Nanda Chitrala will outline best practices shared at Dreamforce 2023 to help manufacturers optimize sales, service, and operations now and into 2024

SAN RAMON, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CloudERP–Rootstock Software, a recognized leader in the Manufacturing Cloud ERP space, is organizing a webinar, “Dreamforce ’23 Observations for Manufacturing: AI of the Beholder,” in collaboration with IndustryWeek on October 11, 2023 at 11:00 am ET. The session will be moderated by Robert Schoenberger, Editor in Chief of IndustryWeek, as a fireside chat with Raj Badarinath, Chief Product and Marketing Officer at Rootstock, and Nanda Chitrala, Director, Industries Product Strategy & Solutions at Salesforce.





“Salesforce’s Dreamforce is often a harbinger of what’s ahead when it comes to tech trends, so it’s no surprise that this year’s event had a significant focus on AI. Our webinar will provide an opportunity for manufacturers to distill this wealth of information into actionable insights for their organizations,” said Raj Badarinath. “In just 30 minutes, we’ll cover the key takeaways in the context of manufacturers’ top concerns—such as workforce productivity, operational efficiency, and profitable growth. Today, AI vendors may make lofty promises, but we’ll discuss the real impact AI can have on core manufacturing processes.”

This event follows Rootstock’s recent presentation at Dreamforce, which featured Stu Johnson, VP Product Marketing, discussing “What’s Next in ERP? A Signal Chain Decisioning Platform.” In this session, Johnson outlined how manufacturers can adapt to changing demand and supply uncertainties by using AI-driven decisioning platforms.

“In today’s fast-paced manufacturing landscape, we find ourselves at a digital crossroads,” said Johnson. “Digital transformation is not just a buzzword; it’s an imperative for manufacturers wanting to execute on a ‘Signal Chain’ strategy that connects dynamic data streams between supply, demand, and production capacity planning—so they can strike a balance among these three key areas.”

Also at Dreamforce, Rootstock’s manufacturing customer, Star Milling Company, spoke on “Batch Manufacturing Integration Success,” highlighting the seamless integration of custom objects, flows, and transactions within Rootstock Manufacturing ERP.

This customer exemplifies the common benefits that manufacturers experience when using Rootstock Cloud ERP on the Salesforce Platform—including a unified digital ecosystem, a common data model, and agile low-code configurability. With this powerful combination, additional benefits are reaped as manufacturers consolidate their business on this single platform, utilizing workflow and decisioning tools to harmonize operations from the frontend to the backend of their organizations.

Other highlights from Dreamforce that will be addressed on the webinar include:

Latest AI Capabilities: An overview of the latest products, features, and capabilities—including business intelligence, predictive insights, and AI-driven recommendations—for manufacturers. These solutions aim to drive the next level of innovation, enabling a more integrated and efficient value chain for manufacturers.

Growing Global Disruptions: The role technology can play in signaling manufacturers to navigate increased market volatility on a global scale, including issues such as trade conflicts, geopolitical risks, and climate events.

To register for this free webinar, please visit https://www.industryweek.com/webinars/webinar/21273931/dreamforce-23-observations-for-manufacturing-ai-of-the-beholder?sti=RStock.

Salesforce, Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, Manufacturing Cloud and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

About Rootstock

Rootstock Software provides the leading Manufacturing Cloud ERP, which empowers hundreds of manufacturers to turbocharge their operations in today’s dynamic, post-pandemic world. Natively built on the Salesforce Platform, Rootstock delivers a futureproof solution. With it, manufacturers gain the agility to continually transform their businesses to meet evolving customer needs, navigate emerging challenges, and accelerate success. In addition, the “connectability” of Rootstock Cloud ERP gives manufacturers 360° visibility to collaborate with suppliers, trading partners, and the broader value chain. For more information, visit https://www.rootstock.com/.

Contacts

Tammy Delatorre



Director of Communications



213-320-1766



tdelatorre@rootstock.com