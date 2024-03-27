Rootstock ERP Launches Appstore for Manufacturing

Curated partners, easy discovery, and faster integration to realize the value of the Signal Chain

Traditionally, manufacturers require a variety of applications and consulting partners across their entire Manufacturing Signal Chain. Rather than perpetuate disjointed solutions and data silos across the industry, Rootstock launched the Signal Chain Appstore as a comprehensive online marketplace where users can easily find third-party software applications that seamlessly integrate with Rootstock ERP. Customers can also use the Signal Chain Appstore to engage with Rootstock-certified consulting resources. This launch marks a pivotal step in Rootstock’s commitment to provide flexible, scalable, and innovative solutions to the manufacturing sector.

“Our new Signal Chain Appstore is a one-stop shop for our customers to find both the applications and consulting expertise they need to extend and enhance their Rootstock environments,” said Raj Badarinath, Chief Product & Marketing Officer at Rootstock Software. “By offering a curated selection of third-party apps and consultants that work with Rootstock ERP, we’re extending the Manufacturing Signal Chain and creating an ecosystem where innovation, configuration, and operational excellence drive a competitive edge for our customers.”

The Signal Chain Appstore features a variety of business applications—from sales, service, shipping, tax compliance, and more—and it caters to the diverse needs of Rootstock manufacturing customers. These applications range from simple utilities to comprehensive business solutions, providing the extensibility and agility that manufacturers need to thrive in today’s fast-paced environment.

Key benefits of the Signal Chain Appstore include:

Customers can extend Rootstock ERP functionality with third-party apps that meet their needs in other areas of their businesses. Solutions to Various Business Challenges: With a variety of solutions, customers can easily find applications and services aligned to their unique processes.

Available apps easily integrate with Rootstock ERP, which means customers can quickly adopt new functionality and reap value quickly. Innovation: The Appstore stands as a hub for innovation, as the latest technologies and business solutions are available. Customers can access these cutting-edge solutions to help them stay ahead of their competitors.

“With these benefits, our Signal Chain Appstore is set to transform how our customers approach ERP customization and extension, providing an invaluable resource for manufacturers worldwide. This launch empowers customers with the tools and flexibility they need to address their unique business challenges, ensuring that they can stay ahead of the curve in today’s competitive landscape.”

For more information about the Rootstock Signal Chain Appstore, visit https://appstore.rootstock.com/

About Rootstock

Rootstock Software provides the leading Manufacturing Cloud ERP, which empowers hundreds of manufacturers to turbocharge their operations in today’s dynamic, post-pandemic world. Natively built on the Salesforce Platform, Rootstock delivers a future-proof solution. With it, manufacturers gain the agility to continually transform their business to meet evolving customer needs, navigate emerging challenges, and accelerate success. In addition, the “connectability” of Rootstock Cloud ERP gives manufacturers 360° visibility to collaborate with suppliers, trading partners, and the broader value chain. As Rootstock continues to grow, stay tuned to the company’s latest customers, career opportunities, and LinkedIn posts.

