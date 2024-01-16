Romania Telecom Operators Intelligence Report 2023: Vodafone Romania and Orange Romania will Account for 66.9% Share of Overall Mobile Subscriptions – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Romania Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.





Romania Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in Romania today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2028. Published annually, the report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics, and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile and pay-TV segments as well as a review of key regulatory trends.

The total telecom and pay-TV service revenue in Romania will grow at a CAGR of 1.5% over the forecast period of 2023-2028, primarily driven by revenue growth in fixed broadband and mobile data segments. Mobile data service revenue will grow at a five-year CAGR of 7.9%.

This growth will be driven by the expansion of mobile subscriber base, growing 4G subscriptions, the projected growth in adoption of higher ARPU-yielding 5G services as mobile network coverage improves, and telcos promoting segmented and premium mobile data packages to support data-hungry use cases such as video streaming and mobile gaming.

Fixed broadband service revenue will increase from an estimated $570.2 million in 2023 to $630.9 million in 2028, supported by ongoing efforts from the regulator in expanding broadband connectivity to reduce the digital divide as well as operators driving uptake of fixed broadband services by bundling with other services while taking advantage of cross-selling opportunities.

The Country Intelligence Report provides in-depth analysis of the following

Demographic and macroeconomic context in Romania.

The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, national broadband plans, tariff regulation, and more.

Telecom and pay-TV services market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice, mobile data, and pay-TV markets.

The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in the telecom and pay-TV services market as well as subscription market shares across segments.

Company snapshots: analysis of the financial position of leading service providers in the telecommunications and pay-TV markets.

Underlying assumptions behind our published base-case forecasts as well as potential market developments that would alter, either positively or negatively, our base-case outlook.

Scope

Total telecommunications and pay-TV service revenue in Romania will grow at a CAGR of 1.5% over the period of 2022-2027.

Mobile data service revenue will grow at a five-year CAGR of 7.9%. This growth will be driven by expansion of mobile subscriber base, growing 4G subscriptions, projected growth in adoption of higher ARPU-yielding 5G services as mobile network coverage improves, increasing mobile internet subscriptions, and a surge in data consumption for online video and social media applications.

The top two mobile operators, Vodafone Romania and Orange Romania, will account for a 66.9% share of overall mobile subscriptions in 2023.

Key Topics Covered:

Market highlights

Key takeaways, telecom services revenue outlook, revenue CAGR by service type, 2023 service penetration

Demographic, macroeconomic, and regulatory context

Population, nominal GDP, PPP-adjusted GDP per capita, real GDP growth, consumer price inflation, exchange rates

Regulatory context

Regulatory highlights, Work Plan 2023, Deregulation of Call Termination Market, Voice Coverage Obligation

Telecom market outlook

Total telecom and pay-TV services revenue by category, 2022-2028

Evolution of total telecom and pay-TV services revenue, 2022-2028

Mobile services market

Mobile service penetration and subscription trends

Mobile subscription and user penetration, 2022-2028

Total mobile subscriptions, 2022-2028

Device adoption trends

Mobile subscriptions by device type, 2022-2028

Handset subscriptions by type, 2022-2028

Payment types and technology trends

Mobile subscriptions by payment type

Mobile subscriptions by technology generation, 2022-2028

Churn and usage trends

Churn, voice usage, data usage

Market share trends

Subscription market shares, 2023

Pre-/postpaid market shares, 2023

MVNO subscription market share, 2023

Fixed services market

Fixed service penetration and subscription trends

Voice telephony and fixed broadband penetration, 2022-2028

Total voice telephony and fixed broadband access lines, 2022-2028

Fixed service penetration and subscription trends

Voice telephony lines by technology, 2022-2028

Broadband lines by technology, 2022-2028

Market share trends

Fixed voice telephony access line market shares, 2023

Fixed broadband access lines market shares, 2023

Fixed service revenue trends

Total fixed service revenue by service category, 2022-2028

Fixed services ARPU by service category, 2022-2028

Pay-TV services market

Penetration and subscription trends

TV and pay-TV household penetration, 2022-2028

Total pay-TV subscriptions by type, 2022-2028

Market share trends

Total pay-TV subscription market shares, 2023

Service revenue trends

Total pay-TV service revenue, 2022-2028

Pay-TV services ARPU by type, 2022-2028

Competitive landscape and company snapshots

Product portfolios and positioning, market share overview

Company snapshot (Telekom Romania, Orange Romania, Vodafone Romania, RCS&RDS)

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Telekom Romania

Orange Romania

Vodafone Romania

RCS & RDS

Lycamobile

