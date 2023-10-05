Roland SPD-SX PRO Receives GOOD DESIGN AWARD 2023 Accolades

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Roland, a leading manufacturer of electronic musical instruments and professional video products, announced today that the SPD-SX PRO Sampling Pad has won a GOOD DESIGN AWARD 2023, an award managed by the Japan Institute of Design Promotion.









The SPD-SX PRO was designed to meet the advanced demands of professional drummers on stage. Featuring nine durable pads with Roland’s latest sensing technology for unparalleled responsiveness and accuracy, customizable trigger LEDs for visibility, increased audio outputs and trigger inputs for seamless integration, massive onboard memory, The SPD-SX PRO helps drummers reproduce intricately crafted music. The SPD-SX PRO sets a new standard for stage drummers and all types of creative performers.

“The compact body is packed with performance that will convince even professional drummers. The intuitive user interface and customizable visibility reflect the feedback from the field. The customizability of the system, which utilizes not only auditory but also visual perception, was highly evaluated,” said the jury members.

About the GOOD DESIGN AWARD

The GOOD DESIGN AWARD has been the sole comprehensive design evaluation and commendation system in Japan since 1957. Many companies and designers from both inside and outside of Japan participate in the activity to enhance the industry or the quality of life through design. “G Mark,” the symbol of the award, has been recognized widely as a mark representing good design. For more information, visit G-mark.org.

About Roland Corporation

For 50 years, Roland’s innovative electronic musical instruments and multimedia products have fueled inspiration in artists and creators around the world. Embraced by hobbyists and professionals alike, the company’s trendsetting gear spans multiple categories, from pianos, synthesizers, guitar products, and electronic percussion to DJ controllers, audio/video solutions, livestreaming products, and more. As technology evolves, Roland continues to lead the way for gigging musicians, producers, and beatmakers, providing modern software-based solutions and seamless creative workflows between hardware products, computers, and mobile devices. For more information, visit Roland.com or see your local Roland dealer. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter (@RolandGlobal), and Instagram (@RolandGlobal).

