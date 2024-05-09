Roland Corporation Announces Executive Leadership Changes

Masahiro Minowa Appointed Representative Director and CEO following resignation of Gordon Raison

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Roland Corporation today announced that Representative Director and COO, CIO, Masahiro Minowa, has been appointed Representative Director, CEO, and CIO, effective July 1, 2024. Representative Director and CEO Gordon Raison has stepped down, effective June 30, 2024, for personal reasons.









Toshihiko Oinuma, Roland Corporation’s Outside Director, said, “While I regret that Mr. Raison is resigning as CEO and Representative Director, I respect his decision to put his family first. I honor and thank him for his contribution to Roland. Raison’s achievements include the globalization of the company as ‘One Roland,’ the acquisition of Drum Workshop to support future growth in our drums & percussion category and the advancement of the Roland Cloud software and services platform.”

Gordon Raison stated, “Despite experiencing fluctuations in the overall market over the past few years, the musical instruments industry continues to grow over the long term, and Roland is now poised for its next phase of growth. Mr. Minowa is the perfect person to implement the current medium-term management plan and to continue the further development of the Roland Cloud business, which is the key to Roland’s future success. I will support Mr. Minowa and Roland’s management as an advisor until the end of the term and will always be Roland’s biggest fan.”

Masahiro Minowa added, “I am grateful for the confidence of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and the Board of Directors, and I am very proud to lead Roland as it continues to design the future of music. By further expanding the content and services that we are currently promoting, and by increasing the number of musical instruments that are connected via Roland Cloud, we are confident that Roland will continue to provide innovative experiences for the next generation of music lovers and creators.”

Career summary of incoming Representative Director CEO and CIO, Masahiro Minowa: April 1996: Joined Roland Corporation; January 2016: General Manager, RPG Company Planning Dept.; September 2017: Executive Officer, RPG Company President; January 2018: Executive Officer, RPG Development Division; March 2022: Director, CIO; March 2024: Representative Director, COO, CIO (current).

