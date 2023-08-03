Roland Announces Its First Retail Space in Japan with the Opening of the “Roland Store Tokyo”

Experience the joy of creating music through three levels of Roland electronic synthesizers, pianos, drums, guitar gear, and more

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Roland Corporation announces the Roland Store Tokyo, an immersive retail space offering consumers an in-person music experience showcasing the brand’s latest electronic musical instruments and innovations, including synthesizers, digital pianos, and guitar-related products. Continuing its global mission to deliver exceptional creative experiences for musicians in dedicated, full-scale retail environments, the Tokyo store follows the success of Roland’s first retail store unveiled in London in honor of the brand’s 50th anniversary last year. Now, Roland is bringing this special retail experience to more music lovers around the world with the Roland Store Tokyo opening October 1, 2023.









The three-story Roland Store Tokyo will be fully stocked with Roland’s latest electronic musical instruments and staffed by knowledgeable and experienced Roland product specialists. The Roland Store Tokyo’s first floor will showcase a variety of synthesizers, digital wind instruments, Roland Cloud and DJ-related products, instrument accessories, Roland apparel, and more. The second floor will offer a more relaxed atmosphere filled with an assortment of Roland’s best-selling digital pianos, while the basement level will include a mix of Roland V-Drums kits and BOSS brand products fit for entry-level and expert drummers and guitar players, alike.

Since the grand opening of the Roland Store London in 2022, Roland has been developing ideas for Roland Stores around the world to expand music playing to new waves of music enthusiasts. From beginners to professionals, Roland offers a wide range of personalized experiences in-store, and through its new Tokyo store, Roland expands its global reach, while following the successful model of its London counterpart.

In doing so, the Roland Store Tokyo continues the Demo-on-Demand service, an appointment-based structure which provides tailored experiences for each customer, led by Roland’s product specialists, who have deep expertise in a variety of musical instruments and can support one-on-one product explanations and demonstrations. Whether looking at getting started with an instrument or helping to make a decision before purchasing, customers will be able to explore Roland’s vast range in-store with guidance from its dedicated team. Along with hands-on support and in-store testing, customers can enjoy lighting, audio, and video to fit their tastes through Roland’s proprietary “Audience Specific Experience” ASX retail technology, allowing for more personalized and entertaining playing sessions.

Additionally, Roland product specialists are on hand to help visitors deepen their relationship with music before, during, and after the purchase of a product, offering numerous after-sale care sessions after those offered during each appointment.

Located in bustling Harajuku, a trendy scene for fashion, art, music and dining, the Roland Store Tokyo is situated in a popular spot for tourists from Japan and around the world. Through the Roland Store Tokyo, Roland will continue to introduce the joy and pleasure of creating new music and cultural experiences to as many people as possible.

“I am very pleased to announce the opening of the Roland Store Tokyo. Roland was born in Japan, and for more than 50 years we have had a succession of groundbreaking products that have revolutionized the music scene, attracting musicians and music lovers from around the world,” said Gordon Raison, CEO and representative director of Roland Corporation. “The purpose of opening Roland Store Tokyo is to give the visitors a genuine experience of connecting with our products and culture in an intimate environment. By opening our store in Harajuku, a center of music, fashion, art, and fun subcultures, we hope to deliver our vision to as many music lovers as possible, further promoting creativity across our customers.”

For more information on business hours, store address, reservations, and more, please visit www.rolandstoretokyo.com.

The press kit, including hi-res images and more, is available here.

For more information, visit Roland.com.

About Roland Corporation

For more than 50 years, Roland’s innovative electronic musical instruments and multimedia products have fueled inspiration in artists and creators around the world. Embraced by hobbyists and professionals alike, the company’s trendsetting gear spans multiple categories, from pianos, synthesizers, guitar products, and electronic percussion to DJ controllers, audio/video solutions, livestreaming products, and more. As technology evolves, Roland continues to lead the way for gigging musicians, producers, and beatmakers, providing modern software-based solutions and seamless creative workflows between hardware products, computers, and mobile devices. For more information, visit Roland.com or see your local Roland dealer. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter (@RolandGlobal), and Instagram (@RolandGlobal).

Contacts

Press Contact:

Dana Monroe



Max Borges Agency



740-644-5870



roland@maxborgesagency.com

Company Contact:

Rebecca Genel



Global PR/Media Relations Manager



Roland Corporation



+1 (323) 890-3718



rebecca.genel@roland.com