Business Wire

Roku’s Outgoing Chief Financial Officer to Present at Needham Technology & Media Conference

di Business Wire

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) announced that outgoing Chief Financial Officer Steve Louden will present at the 18th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference on May 18, 2023. Louden is scheduled to participate in a fireside conversation at 3:30 PM ET / 12:30 PM PT.

A live webcast and replay will be available on Roku’s Investor Relations site at https://www.roku.com/investor.

About Roku, Inc.

Roku pioneered streaming on TV. We connect users to the content they love, enable content publishers to build and monetize large audiences, and provide advertisers with unique capabilities to engage consumers. Roku TV™ models, Roku streaming players, and TV-related audio devices are available in various countries around the world through direct retail sales and/or licensing arrangements with TV OEM brands. Roku-branded TVs and Roku Smart Home products are sold exclusively in the United States. Roku also operates The Roku Channel, the home of free and premium entertainment with exclusive access to Roku Originals. The Roku Channel is available in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Roku is headquartered in San Jose, Calif., U.S.A.

Roku is a registered trademark, and Roku TV is a trademark of Roku, Inc. in the U.S. and in other countries.

Contacts

Media

Stephanie Tackach

stackach@roku.com

Investor Relations

Conrad Grodd

cgrodd@roku.com

