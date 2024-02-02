Home Business Wire Roku to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results on...
Roku to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results on Feb. 15, 2024

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Roku, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROKU) today announced it will release fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 financial results after the stock market close on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024.


The company will host a live webcast of its conference call to discuss the results at 2:00 PM Pacific Time on Feb. 15. Participants may access the live webcast in listen-only mode from the Roku investor relations website. An archived webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Roku website following the call.

About Roku, Inc.

Roku pioneered streaming on TV. We connect users to the content they love, enable content publishers to build and monetize large audiences, and provide advertisers with unique capabilities to engage consumers. Roku TV™ models, Roku streaming players, and TV- related audio devices are available in various countries around the world through direct retail sales and/or licensing arrangements with TV OEM brands. Roku-branded TVs and Roku Smart Home products are sold exclusively in the United States. Roku also operates The Roku Channel, the home of free and premium entertainment with exclusive access to Roku Originals. The Roku Channel is available in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Roku is headquartered in San Jose, Calif., U.S.A.

Roku is a registered trademark, and Roku TV is a trademark of Roku, Inc. in the U.S. and in other countries.

Contacts

Media
Stephanie Tackach

Stackach@roku.com

Investor Relations
Conrad Grodd

cgrodd@roku.com

