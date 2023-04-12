Roku to Announce First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on April 26, 2023

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Roku, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROKU) announced it will release first quarter 2023 financial results after the stock market closes on Wednesday, April 26, 2023.

The company will host a live webcast of its conference call to discuss the results at 2:00 PM Pacific Time on April 26. Participants may access the live webcast in listen-only mode from the Roku investor relations website. An archived webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Roku website following the call.

About Roku, Inc.

Roku pioneered streaming on TV. We connect users to the content they love, enable content publishers to build and monetize large audiences, and provide advertisers with unique capabilities to engage consumers. Roku TV™ models, Roku streaming players, and TV-related audio devices are available in various countries around the world through direct retail sales and/or licensing arrangements with TV OEM brands. Roku-branded TVs and Roku Smart Home products are sold exclusively in the United States. Roku also operates The Roku Channel, the home of free and premium entertainment with exclusive access to Roku Originals. The Roku Channel is available in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Roku is headquartered in San Jose, Calif., U.S.A.

Roku is a registered trademark, and Roku TV is a trademark of Roku, Inc. in the U.S. and in other countries.

