Roku, the #1 Selling TV Operating System in the U.S. and Mexico, Celebrates 10 Years of Roku TV

Roku TV now features more than 25 global TV partners, bringing best-in-class streaming to millions

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–This year, the Roku TV program, which features the #1 TV streaming platform in the U.S.*, is marking 10 years of providing an exceptional streaming experience. Since its launch in 2014, the Roku TV licensing program has expanded exponentially, now including models from over 25 global TV partners with a wide range of 2k to 8k to OLED models in a variety of sizes, as well as Roku-branded TVs that launched in early 2023.





The company’s focus on delivering a seamless, best-in-class streaming experience at competitive prices has made Roku the #1 selling TV operating system in the U.S. and Mexico**, while providing partners an innovative smart TV platform that consumers love.

“From the very beginning, we envisioned a world where TV fans could enjoy their favorite content on their own terms, on their preferred brand without any hassle,” said Mustafa Ozgen, President, Devices, Products and Technology, Roku. “As we celebrate this incredible milestone of 10 years of the Roku TV program, we look forward to continuing to innovate alongside our partners, to deliver the best possible streaming experience to households worldwide.”

As global streaming continues to rise, Roku customers have viewed 100 billion streaming hours on a trailing 12-month basis and averaged 3.9 streaming hours a day per active account (as of Q3 2023).

With this 10-year milestone, Roku is also celebrating the work of Roku’s Picture Quality (PQ) and Audio Innovation teams. These teams focus on creating high-performance features and technologies, such as Roku Smart Picture, coming in spring 2024, that elevate picture and audio quality for all Roku platforms. With a goal of making a superior viewing experience widely accessible to consumers, their work gives Roku TV viewers a high-level experience of simplicity and delight through technology.

With the addition of Roku’s own Roku Select and Plus series in 2023, the Roku TV family continues to grow and evolve to the delight of the consumer — and more is coming in spring 2024, with the newly announced Roku Pro Series.

*By hours streamed (Hypothesis Group: Q4 2023)

**Source: Circana, Retail Tracking Service, Unit Sales, January-November 2023 YTD combined

