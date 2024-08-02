Home Business Wire Roku Releases Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results
Business Wire

Roku Releases Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

di Business Wire

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) released second quarter 2024 results. Visit the Roku investor relations website to view the second quarter 2024 letter to shareholders.


The company will host a webcast of its conference call to discuss the results today at 2:00 PM Pacific Time. Participants may access the live webcast in listen-only mode on the Roku investor relations website. An archived webcast of the conference call will also be available following the call.

About Roku, Inc.

Roku pioneered streaming on TV. We connect users to the content they love, enable content publishers to build and monetize large audiences, and provide advertisers with unique capabilities to engage consumers. Roku TV™ models, Roku streaming players, and TV-related audio devices are available in various countries around the world through direct retail sales and/or licensing arrangements with TV OEM brands. Roku-branded TVs and Roku Smart Home products are sold exclusively in the United States. Roku also operates The Roku Channel, the home of free and premium entertainment with exclusive access to Roku Originals. The Roku Channel is available in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Roku is headquartered in San Jose, Calif., U.S.A.

Roku is a registered trademark, and Roku TV is a trademark of Roku, Inc. in the U.S. and in other countries.

Contacts

Media

Jack Evans

jackevans@roku.com

Investor Relations

Conrad Grodd

cgrodd@roku.com

Articoli correlati

Smith Micro Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Smith Micro Software, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMSI) (“Smith Micro” or the “Company”) today reported financial results for its second...
Continua a leggere

nLIGHT, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2024 Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Revenues of $50.5 million for the second quarter of 2024CAMAS, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--nLIGHT, Inc. (Nasdaq: LASR), a leading provider of...
Continua a leggere

Skillz Announces Second Quarter 2024 Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) (“Skillz” or the “Company”), the leading mobile games platform bringing fair competition to...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php