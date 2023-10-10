Roku Originals Lands “The Spiderwick Chronicles,” Based on Best-Selling Book Series, From Paramount Television Studios & 20th Television

Eight-episode tentpole series, starring Christian Slater and Joy Bryant, to debut for free on The Roku Channel in early 2024

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Roku, the #1 TV streaming platform in the U.S.*, announced it has landed the exclusive, premiere U.S. rights to “The Spiderwick Chronicles,” the television adaptation of the globally-acclaimed book series of the same name by Tony DiTerlizzi and Holly Black. Produced by Paramount Television Studios & 20th Television, the eight-episode Roku Original series will debut on The Roku Channel in early 2024. The wildly popular fantasy adventure novels are #1 New York Times best-sellers with 20 million copies sold and have been translated in over 30 countries.





“The Spiderwick Chronicles” follows the coming-of-age story of the Grace Family, as they move from New York to Michigan and into their family’s ancestral home. Upon arrival, the family not only uncovers mysteries hidden inside their great grandfather’s Spiderwick Estate, but also discovers a secret, fantastical world around them.

“It is an honor to bring The Spiderwick Chronicles, a spectacular adventure-filled story led by the incredible Christian Slater and Joy Bryant, exclusively to The Roku Channel,” said Brian Tannenbaum, Head of Originals, Roku Media. “We cannot wait to introduce this exquisitely crafted series, imagined by a world-class creative team, to millions of streamers.”

“We are elated that The Spiderwick Chronicles has found a new home and want to thank The Roku Channel for their passionate partnership,” said Nicole Clemens, President of Paramount Television Studios and Paramount+ Original Scripted Series. “Our showrunner Aron Eli Coleite has crafted a beautiful series full of all the enchantment that made the books so beloved, and we can’t wait for audiences to meet these wonderful characters.”

An ensemble cast of actors bring the series’ beloved characters to life including Joy Bryant as “Helen Grace”; Noah Cottrell as “Simon Grace”; Lyon Daniels as “Jared Grace”; Mychala Lee as “Mallory Grace”; Jack Dylan Grazer as the voice of “Thimbletack” and Christian Slater as “Mulgarath.”

“The Spiderwick Chronicles” is executive produced by Aron Eli Coleite, who also serves as showrunner, along with Kat Coiro, who directs the first two episodes of the series. Tony DiTerlizzi, Holly Black, Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jeremy Bell, D.J. Goldberg, Julie Kane-Ritsch and Grace Gilroy also executive produce. Produced by Paramount Television Studios & 20th Television, Paramount Global Content Distribution distributes the series internationally.

“The Spiderwick Chronicles” joins Roku’s growing slate of Roku Originals including “WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story,” “The Great American Baking Show,” “Die Hart 2: Die Harter,” “Meet Me in Paris,” “Honest Renovations,” “Morimoto’s Sushi Master” and more. From award-winning scripted entertainment and engaging documentaries to new breakout unscripted series, Roku Originals gives viewers free access to bold, fresh entertainment from the biggest names in Hollywood.

Launched in 2017, The Roku Channel is the home of free and premium entertainment on the Roku platform. In Q4 2022, The Roku Channel reached U.S. households with an estimated 100 million people. The Roku Channel is a top-five channel on the Roku platform by active account reach and streaming hour engagement (Q2 2023). Today, The Roku Channel features a diverse lineup of more than 80,000 free movies and programs and more than 400 free live linear television channels in the U.S. It licenses and distributes content from more than 250 partners.

About Roku

Roku pioneered streaming on TV. We connect users to the content they love, enable content publishers to build and monetize large audiences, and provide advertisers with unique capabilities to engage consumers. Roku TV™ models, Roku streaming players, and TV-related audio devices are available in various countries around the world through direct retail sales and/or licensing arrangements with TV OEM brands. Roku-branded TVs and Roku Smart Home products are sold exclusively in the United States. Roku also operates The Roku Channel, the home of free and premium entertainment with exclusive access to Roku Originals. The Roku Channel is available in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Roku is headquartered in San Jose, Calif., U.S.A.

Marks included in press release are trademarks or registered trademarks of Roku, Inc. in the U.S. and in other countries. Tradenames, trademarks, and services marks of other companies appearing in this press release are the property of their respective holders.

*By hours streamed (Hypothesis Group: December 2022)

About Paramount Television Studios

Paramount Television Studios (PTVS) is a leading content studio, developing and financing a wide range of cutting-edge and entertaining television programs across all media platforms for distribution worldwide. New programming from PTVS includes a reimagining of the 80s cultural touchtone FATAL ATTRACTION and the second season of JOE PICKETT, both for Paramount+, as well the final season of TOM CLANCY’S JACK RYAN starring John Krasinski for Prime Video. Next up from PTVS are two series for Prime Video: the highly anticipated second season of REACHER and a new thriller based on the Alex Cross book series, CROSS. PTVS is also producing Taika Waititi’s TIME BANDITS and BEFORE starring Billy Crystal for Apple TV+ and THE SPIDERWICK CHRONICLES, based on the popular book series, for The Roku Channel. Paramount Television Studios is a subsidiary of Paramount (NASDAQ: PARA; PARAA), a global content company with premier television, film, and digital entertainment brands.

About 20th Television

One of the Disney Television Studios, 20th Television is a prolific supplier of entertainment programming, including Hulu’s most-watched comedy ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING from Steve Martin, John Hoffman and Dan Fogelman; the Disney+ hit holiday series THE SANTA CLAUSES starring Tim Allen from Jack Burditt; and upcoming PERCY JACKSON AND THE OLYMPIANS from bestselling author Rick Riordan and Jon Steinberg; and critically acclaimed limited series THE DROPOUT starring Amanda Seyfried and from Liz Meriwether, and DOPESICK from Danny Strong and starring Michael Keaton; ABC’s award-winning hit comedy ABBOTT ELEMENTARY from Quinta Brunson, NOT DEAD YET starring Gina Rodriguez, and WILL TRENT starring Ramón Rodriguez; FX’s hit THE OLD MAN from Jon Steinberg and starring Jeff Bridges, its blockbuster series AMERICAN HORROR STORY from Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, and the FEUD anthology series from Ryan Murphy; top network drama 9-1-1 in its new home at ABC and its spinoff, 9-1-1: LONE STAR, at FOX from Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear. In addition to dozens of others. 20th Television shows have amassed a collective 1,996 Emmy nominations and 226 wins, as well as multiple Golden Globes, Humanitas Prizes and Peabody Awards. The studio’s landmark series from its 70-year library include such classics as BATMAN, THIS IS US, MODERN FAMILY, HOMELAND, M*A*S*H, GLEE, HOW I MET YOUR MOTHER, BONES, EMPIRE, FRESH OFF THE BOAT, 24, BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER, NEW GIRL and THE X-FILES.

Contacts

Roku U.S. Media Contacts:

Nicole Wilcox



nwilcox@roku.com

Sophia Economou



seconomou@roku.com