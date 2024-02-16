Roku Hits Major Milestones, Surpassing 80 Million Active Accounts and More than 100 Billion Streaming Hours in 2023

TV streaming pioneer sees continued growth in scale and engagement as a top choice for viewers’ TV experience

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) has more than 80 million active accounts and counting, a major marker of the company’s growth and scale as consumers continue to move to TV streaming. Viewer engagement on Roku is also at a record high—for the first time, more than 100 billion hours were streamed on the platform in 2023, averaging a record of 4.1 hours per day per account in Q4. Additionally, in the U.S., Roku’s active account base is now bigger than the subscribers of the six largest traditional pay-TV providers* combined.









“As the leading TV streaming platform, Roku aims to make television better for everyone,” said Anthony Wood, Founder and CEO, Roku. “In a world where one day all TV will be streamed, we’re immensely proud to be the programmer of the home screen for more than 80 million active accounts around the globe, connecting people directly to what they love to watch.”

In 2023, Roku launched its own line of TVs and expanded the Roku TV licensing program to include more than 30 partners, furthering the reach of the Roku Operating System (OS). In select markets, user experience updates, new features, and content discovery tools like the Sports Experience, What to Watch, All Things Food, and All Things Home were added to the platform. These enhancements, plus a more informative and engaging Roku search, have led to increased time spent on the platform and an easier, more enjoyable experience for the Roku user.

Since the launch of its first streaming player in 2008, Roku has put the needs and experience of the consumer at the center of its offerings, such as The Roku Channel and Roku’s purpose-built OS. Through its streaming players, Roku TV program, Roku-branded TVs, and continuous innovation on its platform, the company will continue to grow its scale and deliver a best-in-class TV streaming experience for viewers. This continued growth helps the company on its mission to be the global TV streaming platform that connects and benefits the entire TV ecosystem, connecting content partners to an engaged audience and providing advertisers with unique capabilities to reach viewers.

Roku is the leading TV streaming platform in the U.S. and Mexico by hours streamed (Hypothesis Group, Dec 2023) and is the #1 selling TV operating system in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico in Q4 (Source: Circana, Retail Tracking Service, Unit Sales, Oct-Dec 2023 combined).

*Leichtman Research Group, Nov 2023

