Rogers to Participate in UBS Global Technology Conference

CHANDLER, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) announced today that Colin Gouveia, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Ram Mayampurath, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the UBS Global Technology Conference on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 3:35 pm MST (5:35 pm EST).

A live webcast of the event, and subsequent replay, will be available on Rogers’ investor relations website at https://rogerscorp.com/investors.

About Rogers Corporation

Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) is a global leader in engineered materials to power, protect and connect our world. Rogers delivers innovative solutions to help our customers solve their toughest material challenges. Rogers’ advanced electronic and elastomeric materials are used in applications for EV/HEV, automotive safety and radar systems, mobile devices, renewable energy, wireless infrastructure, energy-efficient motor drives, industrial equipment and more. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Rogers operates manufacturing facilities in the United States, Asia and Europe, with sales offices worldwide. For more information, please visit www.rogerscorp.com.

