Rogers to Adopt Comcast’s Industry-Leading Network Design Across Its Footprint

Enables Canada’s Coast-to-Coast Internet Provider to Deliver Faster Speeds, Enhanced Reliability, Lower Latency to Canadian Customers

Comcast Continues to Expand the Reach of its Global Technology Platform for Delivering Next-Generation Entertainment and Connectivity Experiences

TORONTO & PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rogers Communications will begin an industry-first implementation of Comcast’s leading network design the two companies announced today. With this collaboration, Rogers will advance its roadmap to deliver faster speeds, enhanced reliability, and lower latency across its footprint like what Comcast has made accessible to more than 60 million homes and businesses in the U.S. The effort continues Comcast’s expansion of its global technology platform, allowing service providers across the globe to deliver next-generation connectivity and entertainment experiences to customers.









“ We’re continually investing in our national coast-to-coast wireline network, which connects over 60 percent of Canadian households, to deliver the best network performance to our customers,” said Mark Kennedy, Chief Technology Officer, Rogers. “ We have a longstanding partnership with Comcast and we’re proud to continue working together to bring Canadians the best internet technology.”

By integrating artificial intelligence, performing network functions in the cloud, and moving data processing closer to customers, Comcast has positioned its network to deliver a world-class Internet service to its consumer and business customers. AI identifies and solves network issues before they impact customers. The cloud enables more efficient use of network resources and the ability to scale capacity when demand spikes. And delivering services closer to end-users reduces latency and supports the highest quality connection for streaming, gaming, videoconferencing and more.

Together, these technologies empower Comcast to deliver a faster, more responsive, and consistently superior internet experience to its customers. With Comcast’s network design and expertise as its guide, Rogers will be positioned to quickly upgrade its footprint and leverage the incredible benefits of the built-in AI, cloud and edge compute. It gives Rogers a clear path to roll out next-generation DOCSIS 4.0 Unified technology, to begin offering symmetrical multi-gig speeds nationwide, and industry-leading reliability, performance and security.

“ We revolutionized the entertainment experience when we launched X1 and moved the brains of the TV box into the cloud, and today that same technology is being used by TV providers across the globe,” said Charlie Herrin, president of Technology, Product and Experience for Comcast. “ Over the years, we have continued to build new capabilities that create game changing entertainment and connectivity experiences and our latest collaboration with Rogers is breaking new molds for how Comcast innovation and our global technology platform can be adopted and deployed by network operators across the globe.”

Global Technology Platform

Comcast’s global technology platform is the innovation engine behind its entertainment and connectivity products. The platform seamlessly integrates systems that combines voice search, discovery, apps and interactive features to deliver intuitive, delightful experiences for our customers. The latest collaboration with Rogers introduces a leading-edge network blueprint that can be deployed by network providers across the globe to speed their deployment of next-generation speeds, reliability and low latency to support the increasing data consumption needs of consumers.

Comcast Technology Solutions

Comcast Technology Solutions, the group within Comcast that specializes in helping service providers deploy its innovative products and technology, will provide Rogers with its new Access Network Solution as a part of the latest collaboration between the two companies. The solution includes the implementation roadmap, technical advisory services, and operational support, to support the deployment.

Rogers and Comcast History of Innovation

This partnership builds on the 10-year agreement to bring the latest award-winning Xfinity products and technology to Canadians across the country that Rogers announced earlier this year. With the expansion into the delivery of access network technology, Rogers continues to build on their leadership in connectivity and entertainment experiences.

About Rogers

Rogers is Canada’s leading communications and entertainment company and its shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI). For more information, please visit rogers.com or investors.rogers.com.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company. From the connectivity and platforms we provide, to the content and experiences we create, our businesses reach hundreds of millions of customers, viewers, and guests worldwide. We deliver world-class broadband, wireless, and video through Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky; produce, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through brands including NBC, Telemundo, Universal, Peacock, and Sky; and bring incredible theme parks and attractions to life through Universal Destinations & Experiences. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

Contacts

Joel Shadle



Comcast Corporation



Joel_Shadle@comcast.com