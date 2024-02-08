Home Business Wire Rogers Schedules Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Call for February 21
Business Wire

Rogers Schedules Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Call for February 21

di Business Wire

CHANDLER, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) (“Rogers”) plans to announce fourth quarter and full year 2023 results on February 21, 2024 after market close, which will be followed by a conference call at 5:00 pm ET. The call will be hosted by Colin Gouveia, President and Chief Executive Officer, who will be joined by Ram Mayampurath, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.


A live webcast of the event and related slide presentation can be accessed on Rogers’ Investor Relations website at https://rogerscorp.com/investors. A replay of the event will also be available on the Investor Relations’ website.

About Rogers Corporation

Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) is a global leader in engineered materials to power, protect and connect our world. Rogers delivers innovative solutions to help our customers solve their toughest material challenges. Rogers’ advanced electronic and elastomeric materials are used in applications for EV/HEV, automotive safety and radar systems, mobile devices, renewable energy, wireless infrastructure, energy-efficient motor drives, industrial equipment and more. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Rogers operates manufacturing facilities in the United States, Asia and Europe, with sales offices worldwide.

Contacts

Investor:

Steve Haymore

Phone: 480.917.6026

Email: stephen.haymore@rogerscorporation.com

Articoli correlati

Cloudflare Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Fourth quarter revenue totaled $362.5 million, representing an increase of 32% year-over-year; fiscal year 2023 revenue totaled $1,296.7 million,...
Continua a leggere

Pros Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Improved operating cash flow by $33.8 million, or 141%, for the full year 2023. Subscription revenue of $234.0 million, up...
Continua a leggere

Impinj Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ: PI), a leading RAIN RFID provider and Internet of Things pioneer, today released its financial...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php