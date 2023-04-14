<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Rogers Schedules First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call for April 27

CHANDLER, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) (“Rogers”) plans to announce first quarter results on April 27 after market close, which will be followed by a conference call at 5:00 pm ET. The call will be hosted by Colin Gouveia, President and Chief Executive Officer, who will be joined by Ram Mayampurath, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

A live webcast of the event and related slide presentation can be accessed on Rogers’ Investors Relations website at https://rogerscorp.com/investors. A replay of the event will also be available on the Investor Relations’ website.

About Rogers Corporation

Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) is a global leader in engineered materials to power, protect and connect our world. Rogers delivers innovative solutions to help our customers solve their toughest material challenges. Rogers’ advanced electronic and elastomeric materials are used in applications for EV/HEV, automotive safety and radar systems, mobile devices, renewable energy, wireless infrastructure, energy-efficient motor drives, industrial equipment and more. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Rogers operates manufacturing facilities in the United States, Asia and Europe, with sales offices worldwide.

Contacts

Investor:
Steve Haymore

Phone: 480.917.6026

Email: stephen.haymore@rogerscorporation.com

