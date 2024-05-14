Rogers Corporation to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

CHANDLER, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rogers Corporation (NYSE: ROG) announced today that its executive management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences.





The B. Riley Securities 24th Annual Institutional Investor Conference in Beverly Hills, CA on May 23, 2024. Rogers will participate in a fireside chat beginning at 1:00 pm PDT. A webcast of the event will not be available.

The Stifel 2024 Cross Sector Insight Conference in Boston, MA on June 5, 2024. Rogers will present beginning at 9:10 am EDT. A live webcast of the event, accompanying slides, and a subsequent replay will be available on Rogers’ investor relations website at https://rogerscorp.com/investors.

Management will also participate in one-on-one and small group meetings with investors during both conferences.

