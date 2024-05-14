Home Business Wire Rogers Corporation to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
Business Wire

Rogers Corporation to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

di Business Wire

CHANDLER, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rogers Corporation (NYSE: ROG) announced today that its executive management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences.


The B. Riley Securities 24th Annual Institutional Investor Conference in Beverly Hills, CA on May 23, 2024. Rogers will participate in a fireside chat beginning at 1:00 pm PDT. A webcast of the event will not be available.

The Stifel 2024 Cross Sector Insight Conference in Boston, MA on June 5, 2024. Rogers will present beginning at 9:10 am EDT. A live webcast of the event, accompanying slides, and a subsequent replay will be available on Rogers’ investor relations website at https://rogerscorp.com/investors.

Management will also participate in one-on-one and small group meetings with investors during both conferences.

About Rogers Corporation

Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) is a global leader in engineered materials to power, protect and connect our world. Rogers delivers innovative solutions to help our customers solve their toughest material challenges. Rogers’ advanced electronic and elastomeric materials are used in applications for EV/HEV, automotive safety and radar systems, mobile devices, renewable energy, wireless infrastructure, energy-efficient motor drives, industrial equipment and more. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Rogers operates manufacturing facilities in the United States, Asia and Europe, with sales offices worldwide. For more information, visit www.rogerscorp.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact:

Steve Haymore

Senior Director, Investor Relations

Phone: 480.917.6026

Email: stephen.haymore@rogerscorporation.com

Articoli correlati

Energous Corporation Reports 2024 First Quarter Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT), a leading developer of RF-based intelligent wireless power networks, today announced financial...
Continua a leggere

Nextracker Reports Q4 and FY24 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Achieves Record Revenue and Profits First U.S. Solar Company to Achieve 100 Gigawatts Global Shipment MilestoneFREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nextracker (Nasdaq: NXT),...
Continua a leggere

Intellinetics Grows 2024 First Quarter Revenues 7.7%, Grows SaaS Revenue 13.5%

Business Wire Business Wire -
COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intellinetics, Inc. (NYSE American: INLX), a digital transformation solutions provider, announced financial results for the three months...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php