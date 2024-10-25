Rogers Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

Improved Operating Margin Drives Further Earnings Growth

“ Third-quarter results were mixed with earnings that exceeded our guidance expectations and sales that were below the low end of our outlook,” stated Colin Gouveia, Rogers’ President and CEO. “ The higher earnings resulted from our ongoing focus on operational improvements, improved product mix, and careful expense management. Sales for the quarter were lower than expected due to softer EV/HEV demand and a lower seasonal peak in portable electronics sales. Looking ahead to the fourth quarter, we expect sales to decline due to typical seasonality and deferred ordering as customers manage year-end inventory levels. We continue to execute our focused strategy to position Rogers for the long-term, as highlighted by the ribbon-cutting ceremony at our new power substrate factory in China, which is targeted to growth opportunities in the EV/HEV, renewable energy, and industrial markets.”

Financial Overview

GAAP Results (dollars in millions, except per share amounts) Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q3 2023 Net Sales $210.3 $214.2 $229.1 Gross Margin 35.2% 34.1% 35.1% Operating Margin 6.9% 5.3% 11.8% Net Income $10.7 $8.1 $19.0 Net Income Margin 5.1% 3.8% 8.3% Diluted Earnings Per Share $0.58 $0.44 $1.02 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $42.4 $22.9 $42.0 Non-GAAP Results1 (dollars in millions, except per share amounts) Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q3 2023 Adjusted Operating Margin 11.7% 8.2% 14.3% Adjusted Net Income $18.2 $12.8 $23.2 Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share $0.98 $0.69 $1.24 Adjusted EBITDA $35.2 $31.9 $45.4 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 16.7% 14.9% 19.8% Free Cash Flow $25.2 $8.8 $35.3 Net Sales by Operating Segment (dollars in millions) Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q3 2023 Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES) $112.2 $115.5 $126.3 Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS) $94.2 $94.7 $98.0 Other $3.9 $4.0 $4.8 1 – A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures is provided in the schedules included below

Q3 2024 Summary of Results



Net sales of $210.3 million decreased 1.8% versus the prior quarter resulting from lower sales in the AES and EMS business units. AES net sales decreased by 2.9% primarily related to lower EV/HEV, ADAS and industrial sales, partially offset by higher aerospace and defense (A&D) and wireless infrastructure sales. EMS net sales decreased by 0.5% primarily from lower EV/HEV and A&D sales, partially offset by higher portable electronics and general industrial sales. Currency exchange rates favorably impacted total company net sales in the third quarter of 2024 by $0.3 million compared to the prior quarter.

Gross margin increased to 35.2% from 34.1% in the prior quarter primarily from favorable product mix, which was partially offset by lower volumes.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses decreased by $5.8 million from the prior quarter to $45.1 million. The decline in SG&A expenses was primarily due to lower variable compensation and professional services expenses.

GAAP operating margin of 6.9% increased from 5.3% in the prior quarter, primarily due to improved gross margin and lower SG&A expenses, partially offset by higher restructuring charges. Adjusted operating margin of 11.7% increased by 350 basis points versus the prior quarter.

GAAP earnings per diluted share were $0.58 compared to earnings per diluted share of $0.44 in the previous quarter. On an adjusted basis, earnings were $0.98 per diluted share compared to earnings of $0.69 per diluted share in the prior quarter.

Ending cash and cash equivalents were $146.4 million, an increase of $26.5 million versus the prior quarter. Net cash provided by operating activities in the third quarter was $42.4 million and capital expenditures were $17.2 million.

Financial Outlook

(dollars in millions, except per share amounts) Q4 2024 Net Sales $185 to $200 Gross Margin 31.5% to 33.0% Earnings Per Diluted Share1 $(0.15) to $0.15 Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share2 $0.30 to $0.60 2024 Capital Expenditures $50 to $60 1 – Includes expected restructuring charges associated with the wind-down of AES manufacturing operations in our Evergem, Belgium facility 2 – A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures is provided in the schedules included below.

Conference Call and Additional Information



A conference call to discuss the results for the first quarter will take place today, Thursday, October 24, 2024 at 5:00 pm ET. A live webcast of the event and the accompanying presentation can be accessed on the Rogers Corporation website at https://www.rogerscorp.com/investors.

About Rogers Corporation



Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) is a global leader in engineered materials to power, protect and connect our world. Rogers delivers innovative solutions to help our customers solve their toughest material challenges. Rogers’ advanced electronic and elastomeric materials are used in applications for EV/HEV, automotive safety and radar systems, mobile devices, renewable energy, wireless infrastructure, energy-efficient motor drives, industrial equipment and more. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Rogers operates manufacturing facilities in the United States, Asia and Europe, with sales offices worldwide.

Safe Harbor Statement



Statements included in this release that are not a description of historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements are generally accompanied by words or phrases such as “anticipate,” “assume,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “foresee,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “seek,” “target” or similar expressions that convey uncertainty as to the future events or outcomes. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and beliefs that we believe to be reasonable; however, assumed facts almost always vary from actual results, and the differences between assumed facts and actual results could be material depending upon the circumstances. Where we express an expectation or belief as to future results, that expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and based on assumptions believed to have a reasonable basis. This release contains forward-looking statements regarding our plans, objectives, outlook, goals, strategies, future events, future net sales or performance, capital expenditures, future restructuring, plans or intentions relating to expansions, business trends and other information that is not historical information. All forward-looking statements are based upon information available to us on the date of this release and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. Other risks and uncertainties that could cause such results to differ include the following, without limitation: failure to capitalize on, volatility within, or other adverse changes with respect to the Company’s growth drivers, such as delays in adoption or implementation of new technologies; failure to successfully execute on our long-term growth strategy as a standalone company; uncertain business, economic and political conditions in the United States (U.S.) and abroad, particularly in China, Germany, Belgium, England, South Korea and Hungary, where we maintain significant manufacturing, sales or administrative operations; the trade policy dynamics between the U.S. and China reflected in trade agreement negotiations and the imposition of tariffs and other trade restrictions, as well as the potential for U.S.-China supply chain decoupling; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; our ability to develop innovative products and the extent to which our products are incorporated into end-user products and systems and the extent to which end-user products and systems incorporating our products achieve commercial success; the ability and willingness of our sole or limited source suppliers to deliver certain key raw materials, including commodities, to us in a timely and cost-effective manner; intense global competition affecting both our existing products and products currently under development; business interruptions due to catastrophes or other similar events, such as natural disasters, war, terrorism or public health crises; the impact of sanctions, export controls and other foreign asset or investment restrictions; failure to realize, or delays in the realization of anticipated benefits of acquisitions and divestitures due to, among other things, the existence of unknown liabilities or difficulty integrating acquired businesses; our ability to attract and retain management and skilled technical personnel; our ability to protect our proprietary technology from infringement by third parties and/or allegations that our technology infringes third party rights; changes in effective tax rates or tax laws and regulations in the jurisdictions in which we operate; failure to comply with financial and restrictive covenants in our credit agreement or restrictions on our operational and financial flexibility due to such covenants; the outcome of ongoing and future litigation, including our asbestos-related product liability litigation; changes in environmental laws and regulations applicable to our business; and disruptions in, or breaches of, our information technology systems. Should any risks and uncertainties develop into actual events, these developments could have a material adverse effect on the Company. Our forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements, which you should consider carefully. For additional information about the risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect our business, please see our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and any subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Rogers Corporation assumes no responsibility to update any forward-looking statements contained herein except as required by law.

(Financial statements follow)

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (DOLLARS AND SHARES IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS) September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Net sales $ 210.3 $ 229.1 $ 637.9 $ 703.8 Cost of sales 136.2 148.7 422.5 464.1 Gross margin 74.1 80.4 215.4 239.7 Selling, general and administrative expenses 45.1 44.2 143.5 150.5 Research and development expenses 8.1 7.8 26.5 25.5 Restructuring and impairment charges 6.3 2.0 7.8 16.4 Other operating (income) expense, net — (0.8 ) — (7.5 ) Operating income 14.6 27.2 37.6 54.8 Equity income in unconsolidated joint ventures 0.4 0.6 1.2 1.5 Other income (expense), net (1.5 ) 0.7 (0.8 ) 0.0 Interest expense, net — (2.3 ) (1.0 ) (8.6 ) Income before income tax expense 13.5 26.2 37.0 47.7 Income tax expense 2.8 7.2 10.4 14.3 Net income $ 10.7 $ 19.0 $ 26.6 $ 33.4 Basic earnings per share $ 0.58 $ 1.02 $ 1.43 $ 1.79 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.58 $ 1.02 $ 1.43 $ 1.79 Shares used in computing: Basic earnings per share 18.6 18.6 18.6 18.6 Diluted earnings per share 18.6 18.7 18.6 18.7

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited) (DOLLARS AND SHARES IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PAR VALUE) September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 146.4 $ 131.7 Accounts receivable, less allowance for credit losses of $1.5 and $1.1 156.3 161.9 Contract assets 28.1 45.2 Inventories, net 154.4 153.5 Asbestos-related insurance receivables, current portion 4.3 4.3 Other current assets 31.7 30.3 Total current assets 521.2 526.9 Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $403.7 and $385.7 381.4 366.3 Operating lease right-of-use assets 25.4 18.9 Goodwill 365.7 359.8 Other intangible assets, net of amortization 117.7 123.9 Asbestos-related insurance receivables, non-current portion 52.2 52.2 Investments in unconsolidated joint ventures 9.7 11.1 Deferred income taxes 58.0 49.7 Other long-term assets 8.7 8.4 Total assets $ 1,540.0 $ 1,517.2 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 47.2 $ 50.3 Accrued employee benefits and compensation 39.7 31.1 Accrued income taxes payable 6.6 2.0 Operating lease obligations, current portion 4.1 3.5 Asbestos-related liabilities, current portion 5.5 5.5 Other accrued liabilities 19.4 24.0 Total current liabilities 122.5 116.4 Borrowings under revolving credit facility — 30.0 Operating lease obligations, non-current portion 21.7 15.4 Asbestos-related liabilities, non-current portion 55.1 56.0 Non-current income tax 6.1 7.2 Deferred income taxes 23.8 22.9 Other long-term liabilities 10.1 10.3 Shareholders’ equity Capital stock – $1 par value; 50.0 authorized shares; 18.6 and 18.6 shares issued and outstanding 18.6 18.6 Additional paid-in capital 155.7 151.8 Retained earnings 1,181.6 1,155.0 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (55.2 ) (66.4 ) Total shareholders’ equity 1,300.7 1,259.0 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,540.0 $ 1,517.2

Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP measures

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

This earnings release includes the following financial measures that are not presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (“GAAP”):

(1) Adjusted operating margin, which the Company defines as operating margin excluding acquisition and related integration costs, dispositions, intangible amortization, (gains) losses on the sale or disposal of property, plant and equipment, restructuring, severance, impairment and other related costs, non-routine shareholder advisory costs, (income) costs associated with terminated merger, UTIS fire (recoveries) charges and asbestos-related charges (credits);

(2) Adjusted net income, which the Company defines as net income (loss) excluding acquisition and related integration costs, dispositions, intangible amortization, (gains) losses on the sale or disposal of property, plant and equipment, restructuring, severance, impairment and other related costs, non-routine shareholder advisory costs, (income) costs associated with terminated merger, UTIS fire (recoveries) charges, asbestos-related charges (credits), pension settlement charges and the related income tax effect on these items;

(3) Adjusted earnings per diluted share, which the Company defines as earnings per diluted share excluding acquisition and related integration costs, dispositions, intangible amortization, (gains) losses on the sale or disposal of property, plant and equipment, restructuring, severance, impairment and other related costs, non-routine shareholder advisory costs, (income) costs associated with terminated merger, UTIS fire (recoveries) charges, asbestos-related charges (credits), pension settlement charges, and the related income tax effect on these items, divided by adjusted weighted average shares outstanding – diluted;

(4) Adjusted EBITDA, which the Company defines as net income (loss) excluding acquisition and related integration costs, dispositions, intangible amortization, (gains) losses on the sale or disposal of property, plant and equipment, restructuring, severance, impairment and other related costs, non-routine shareholder advisory costs, (income) costs associated with terminated merger, UTIS fire (recoveries) charges, asbestos-related charges (credits), pension settlement charges, interest expense, net, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation of fixed assets, equity compensation expense, and the related income tax effect on these items;

(5) Adjusted EBITDA Margin, which the Company defines as the percentage that results from dividing Adjusted EBITDA by total net sales;

(6) Free cash flow, which the Company defines as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less non-acquisition capital expenditures.

Management believes adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per diluted share, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are useful to investors because they allow for comparison to the Company’s performance in prior periods without the effect of items that, by their nature, tend to obscure the Company’s core operating results due to potential variability across periods based on the timing, frequency and magnitude of such items. As a result, management believes that these measures enhance the ability of investors to analyze trends in the Company’s business and evaluate the Company’s performance relative to peer companies. Management also believes free cash flow is useful to investors as an additional way of viewing the Company’s liquidity and provides a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting the Company’s cash flows. However, non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation from, or as alternatives to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from, and should not be compared to, similarly named measures used by other companies. Reconciliations of the differences between these non-GAAP financial measures and their most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP are set forth below.

Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Margin to Adjusted Operating Margin*:

2024 2023 Q3 Q2 Q3 GAAP Operating Margin 6.9 % 5.3 % 11.8 % Acquisition & Divestiture Related Costs: Dispositions — % — % (0.3 )% Intangible Amortization 1.5 % 1.4 % 1.5 % (Gain) Loss on Sale or Disposal of PPE — % — % (0.1 )% Restructuring, Business Realignment & Other Cost Saving Initiatives: Restructuring, Severance, Impairment & Other Related Costs 3.3 % 1.4 % 1.0 % (Income) Costs Associated with Terminated Merger — % — % 0.6 % UTIS Fire (Recoveries) Charges — % — % (0.3 )% Total Adjustments 4.8 % 2.9 % 2.4 % Adjusted Operating Margin 11.7 % 8.2 % 14.3 % *Percentages in table may not add due to rounding.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Adjusted Net Income*:

2024 2023 (dollars in millions) Q3 Q2 Q3 GAAP Net Income $ 10.7 $ 8.1 $ 19.0 Acquisition & Divestiture Related Costs: Dispositions — — (0.7 ) Intangible Amortization 3.1 3.1 3.4 (Gain) Loss on Sale or Disposal of PPE — — (0.2 ) Restructuring, Business Realignment & Other Cost Saving Initiatives: Restructuring, Severance, Impairment & Other Related Costs 6.9 3.1 2.3 (Income) Costs Associated with Terminated Merger — — 1.4 UTIS Fire (Recoveries) Charges — — (0.7 ) Estimated Income Tax Impacts of Adjustments (2.5 ) (1.5 ) (1.4 ) Total Adjustments $ 7.5 $ 4.7 $ 4.1 Adjusted Net Income $ 18.2 $ 12.8 $ 23.2 *Values in table may not add due to rounding.

Reconciliation of GAAP Earnings Per Diluted Share to Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share*:

2024 2023 Q3 Q2 Q3 GAAP Earnings Per Diluted Share $ 0.58 $ 0.44 $ 1.02 Acquisition & Divestiture Related Costs: Dispositions — — (0.04 ) Intangible Amortization 0.17 0.17 0.18 (Gain) Loss on Sale or Disposal of PPE — — (0.01 ) Restructuring, Business Realignment & Other Cost Saving Initiatives: Restructuring, Severance, Impairment & Other Related Costs 0.37 0.17 0.12 (Income) Costs Associated with Terminated Merger — — 0.08 UTIS Fire (Recoveries) Charges — — (0.03 ) Estimated Income Tax Impacts of Adjustments (0.13 ) (0.08 ) (0.07 ) Total Adjustments $ 0.40 $ 0.25 $ 0.23 Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share $ 0.98 $ 0.69 $ 1.24 *Values in table may not add due to rounding. **Some amounts have been updated to conform to current period presentation.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA*:

2024 2023 (dollars in millions) Q3 Q2 Q3 GAAP Net Income $ 10.7 $ 8.1 $ 19.0 Acquisition & Divestiture Related Costs: Dispositions — — (0.7 ) Intangible Amortization 3.1 3.1 3.4 (Gain) Loss on Sale or Disposal of PPE — — (0.2 ) Restructuring, Business Realignment & Other Cost Saving Initiatives: Restructuring, Severance, Impairment & Other Related Costs 6.9 3.1 2.3 (Income) Costs Associated with Terminated Merger — — 0.9 UTIS Fire (Recoveries) Charges — — (0.7 ) Interest Expense, net — 0.2 2.3 Income Tax Expense 2.8 3.8 7.2 Depreciation 8.4 8.2 8.1 Equity Compensation 3.4 5.3 3.8 Total Adjustments $ 24.6 $ 23.7 $ 26.4 Adjusted EBITDA $ 35.2 $ 31.9 $ 45.4 *Values in table may not add due to rounding.

Calculation of Adjusted EBITDA margin*:

2024 2023 (dollars in millions) Q3 Q2 Q3 Adjusted EBITDA $ 35.2 $ 31.9 $ 45.4 Divided by Total Net Sales 210.3 214.2 229.1 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 16.7 % 14.9 % 19.8 % *Values in table may not add due to rounding.

Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided By (Used In) Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow*:

2024 2023 (dollars in millions) Q3 Q2 Q3 Net Cash Provided By Operating Activities $ 42.4 $ 22.9 $ 42.0 Non-Acquisition Capital Expenditures (17.2 ) (14.1 ) (6.7 ) Free Cash Flow $ 25.2 $ 8.8 $ 35.3 *Values in table may not add due to rounding.

Reconciliation of GAAP Earnings Per Diluted Share to Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share Guidance for the 2024 Fourth Quarter:

Guidance Q4 2024 GAAP Earnings per Diluted Share $(0.15) to $0.15 Intangible Amortization $0.13 Other Adjustments* $0.32 Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share $0.30 – $0.60 *Other adjustments is mainly comprised of expected restructuring charges associated with the wind-down of AES manufacturing operations in our Evergem, Belgium facility

