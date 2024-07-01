Rogers Corporation Releases Its 2024 Environmental, Social and Governance Report

CHANDLER, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rogers Corporation (NYSE: ROG) (“Rogers”) announced today the release of its 2024 Environmental, Social and Governance Report (ESG) Report.





“ We are pleased to share our latest ESG report, which further demonstrates Rogers’ commitment to corporate responsibility and sustainability,” said Colin Gouveia, Rogers’ President and CEO. “ The report highlights both the significant progress we have made towards our ESG initiatives this past year and our dedication to operate our business with a strong sense of responsibility to all our stakeholders. As we continue forward on our ESG journey we are pleased to introduce targets to reduce GHG emissions across our global operations. At Rogers we are committed to enabling a cleaner, safer, and more connected world with our innovative materials that help drive leading-edge technologies.”

Key highlights from the report include:

Explanations of Rogers’ participation in markets that reduce CO2 emissions, such as electric vehicles and renewable energy;

Our sustainability practices within our manufacturing operations, including progress made to reduce energy consumption, GHG emissions and water usage;

A commitment to achieve a 20% reduction in Scope 1 and Scope 2 GHG emissions at our manufacturing sites by 2030;

The company’s approach to employee safety, development, and recognition;

The ways we ensure ethics and integrity in our corporate governance; and,

Reporting that aligns to established sustainability and reporting frameworks, including those published by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board.

About Rogers Corporation

Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) is a global leader in engineered materials to power, protect and connect our world. Rogers delivers innovative solutions to help our customers solve their toughest material challenges. Rogers’ advanced electronic and elastomeric materials are used in applications for EV/HEV, automotive safety and radar systems, mobile devices, renewable energy, wireless infrastructure, energy-efficient motor drives, industrial equipment and more. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Rogers operates manufacturing facilities in the United States, Asia and Europe, with sales offices worldwide. For more information, visit www.rogerscorp.com.

