ROffice Launches, Feeding Increasing Fractional Work Demand

Dedicated to financial services professionals, this platform brings together service providers and advisors

MELBOURNE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Bookkeeping—ROffice, a platform where financial advisors and talented service providers converge to seek and provide assistance, today announced its launch. As interest in fractional work is on the rise, ROffice brings together highly-skilled and vetted professionals with the firms and advisors who would benefit from their services.





More than one third (36%) of participants in the latest McKinsey American Opportunity Survey labeled themselves as independent workers, which extrapolated equals approximately 58 million Americans. While this represents a significant opportunity across many sectors of the economy, including financial services, hiring qualified professionals can feel like finding a needle in a haystack. Enter ROffice, where only financial services professionals who complete a background check and adhere to industry compliance standards including working for one broker-dealer at a time can match with a fractional employer.

“As someone who has been in the financial services industry for 20 years, I know that having superior support personnel can have a major impact on growing and maintaining a book of business,” said Andrew J. Evans, ROffice’s founder and chief executive officer. “Given that many advisors’ assets under management have only risen recently because of the market’s success, it’s time for advisors struggling to keep up to take off some of the hats they wear and outsource those functions to skilled personnel. ROffice allows advisors to expand their capacity with just-in-time help without incurring the cost of a fully burdened employee.”

At no fee to enroll, financial services-focused people with skills in virtual administration, transition assistance, marketing, bookkeeping, office management, paraplanning, and more complete a 10-minute-long sign up and then begin searching through listed jobs. Advisors spend a similar amount of time creating their work requisition.

In addition to helping advisors match with qualified professionals, ROffice also ensures that advisors and firms won’t pay too much for the fractional services they seek by encouraging its professionals to set reasonable prices based on what the market is dictating.

“Finding qualified talent through the traditional means can be tricky at best and horribly time consuming at worst,” explained Tara Sieg, chief marketing officer of ROffice. “Rather than turn to a coworker’s friend’s second cousin who has a degree in marketing or someone who was a virtual assistant at a food wholesaler, we’re ensuring that all ROffice users are knowledgeable about financial services and compliant with firm and industry standards. And for service providers, they can monetize their skills while experiencing more work flexibility.”

To sign up on ROffice, go to http://roffice.team. To learn more, contact ROffice’s Chief Marketing Officer Tara Sieg at tsieg@roffice.team.

About ROffice

ROffice provides advisors and firms access to skilled professionals who help complete complicated or time-consuming projects in an efficient manner. With the right person to get their offices in shipshape and off to smooth sailing in no time, firms can spend more time on client service and other vital tasks. Grow your business and increase your flexibility with us.

Contacts

Tara Sieg



609-238-2277



tsieg@roffice.team