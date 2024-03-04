Rodney Strong Vineyards to Reward 15 Winners $2,500 Toward E-Bike Purchase

Sonoma County wine company blends sustainability with a stroke of luck in annual sweepstakes

HEALDSBURG, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sonoma County’s Rodney Strong Vineyards continues its annual sustainability sweepstakes this year with another environment-centric offering: $2,500 toward the purchase of an electric bike for 15 lucky winners of its 2024 drawing. Now through May 31, consumers can enter online for a chance to win and show solidarity with Rodney Strong in its decades-long mission to operate according to environmentally sound principles.









“At Rodney Strong we like to say sustainability is a journey. It is more than just a set of rules to follow; it’s a daily decision to be stewards of the land for generations to come,” said Justin Seidenfeld, Senior Vice President of Winemaking and Winegrowing. “Helping people leverage e-bike technology is just another way we can take consumers on this journey with us — and for them to literally journey from place to place in a sustainable way.”

Rodney Strong Vineyards has been at the forefront of viticulture and winemaking sustainability initiatives for 20 years. In 2002, after winery staff conducted a self-assessment based on a handbook developed by the Wine Institute and the California Association of Winegrape Growers, the company installed the largest solar panel array the wine business had ever seen at the time. Two decades later, Rodney Strong staff are still deeply devoted to taking care of the earth through each step in their winemaking process. In the cellars, for example, new technology reduces water use on the barrel wash line by 80%. In the vineyards, staff fence-in their grapes in small blocks to maintain critical wildlife corridors.

“At Rodney Strong Vineyards we like to say, ‘place matters,’” Seidenfeld said. “Of course, Sonoma County is our place, and we’re doing all we can to protect and honor it. But we also want to honor the places our consumers call home, the environments they want and need to protect as they move through their day.”

To enter the sweepstakes, consumers can visit the Rodney Strong sweepstakes microsite either directly or by scanning a QR code available via social media and on sales displays at national and regional grocery chains and independent sellers of Rodney Strong wines. Winners will be chosen on or about June 7, 2024. More information, along with the details on terms and conditions, is available online at rodneystrongebikesweeps.com.

In 2023, Rodney Strong Vineyards launched this sustainability-centric sweepstakes with a $60,000 prize toward the purchase of an electric vehicle. As one of California’s first certified sustainable wineries and vineyards, the company’s leadership felt it made sense to support a broader movement to go electric. The winner was chosen from over 22,000 entries, a number they hope to exceed in 2024.

