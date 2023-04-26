<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Rockwell Automation to Present at Oppenheimer 18th Annual Industrial Growth Conference
Business Wire

Rockwell Automation to Present at Oppenheimer 18th Annual Industrial Growth Conference

di Business Wire

MILWAUKEE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK) SVP and Chief Financial Officer, Nick Gangestad, will present virtually at the Oppenheimer 18th Annual Industrial Growth Conference on Wednesday, May 10.

The fireside chat will be webcast beginning at approximately 11:00 a.m. CDT and will be available on the Rockwell Automation Investor Relations website at www.rockwellautomation.com/en-us/investors.html.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 26,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

Contacts

Aijana Zellner

Head of Investor Relations and Market Strategy

+1 414-382-8510

azellner@rockwellautomation.com

Ed Moreland

Head of Government Affairs and External Communications

+1 571-296-0391

edward.moreland@rockwellautomation.com

Articoli correlati

PROG Holdings Exceeds First Quarter 2023 Expectations, Raises Full-Year Earnings Outlook

Business Wire Business Wire -
Consolidated revenues of $655.1 million, earnings before taxes of $67.6 million; Adjusted EBITDA of $89.7 million, increase of 38.9% year-over-year Diluted...
Continua a leggere

Elastic Path Acquires Unstack To Empower Merchandisers With Blazing-fast No-code Frontend

Business Wire Business Wire -
Accelerate Composable Commerce adoption and drive revenue with personalized turn-key storefronts and shoppable landing pagesBOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Elastic Path, the leader...
Continua a leggere

Extreme Networks Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Delivers Record Revenue, Operating Margin, and EPS and Raises FY23 OutlookMORRISVILLE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Extreme Networks, Inc. (“Extreme”) (Nasdaq: EXTR) today...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

PROG Holdings Exceeds First Quarter 2023 Expectations, Raises Full-Year Earnings Outlook

Business Wire