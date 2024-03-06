Home Business Wire Rockwell Automation to Present at BofA Global Industrials Conference
Rockwell Automation to Present at BofA Global Industrials Conference

MILWAUKEE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK) Senior Vice President, Intelligent Devices, Tessa Myers, will present at BofA Global Industrials Conference on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, in London.


The fireside chat will be webcast beginning at approximately 2:50 p.m. GMT and will be available on the Rockwell Automation Investor Relations website at www.rockwellautomation.com/en-us/investors.html.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 29,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

Aijana Zellner

Head of Investor Relations and Market Strategy

+1 414-382-8510

azellner@rockwellautomation.com

Ed Moreland

Head of Government Affairs and Corporate Communications

+1 571-296-0391

edward.moreland@rockwellautomation.com

