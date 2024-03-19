Rockwell Automation to Increase Scale and Scope of AI in Manufacturing with NVIDIA

Collaboration will help automation customers create factories of the future

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, today announced it is collaborating with NVIDIA to accelerate a next-generation industrial architecture.





Manufacturing is a $15-trillion global industry that touches everything humans need to survive and thrive—from clean water to food, life-saving drugs and therapies, sustainable energy, mobility, and more. Rockwell plans to evolve the industry by creating the factory of the future, making it easier for automation customers to digitalize industrial processes. Factories of the future will be characterized by enhanced sensing capabilities with machine vision, accelerated compute capability in control systems, advanced simulations equipped with learning agents, widespread adoption of autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), and generative AI (GenAI) experiences to enhance information retrieval for frontline operators.

“ Our work with NVIDIA is poised to help accelerate the future of industrial operations and create value across our portfolio of software, hardware, and services—from the cloud to the factory floor,” said Jordan Reynolds, vice president, Artificial Intelligence and Autonomy, Rockwell Automation.

Rockwell will further integrate NVIDIA Omniverse Cloud application programming interfaces (APIs) with Emulate3D by Rockwell Automation, bringing users data interoperability, live collaboration, and physically based visualization for designing, building, and operating industrial-scale digital twins of production systems.

“ The demand for the accelerated computing needed to create, simulate, and operate large-scale digital twins is rising,” said Rev Lebaredian, vice president, Omniverse and Simulation Technology, NVIDIA. “ Rockwell will integrate NVIDIA Omniverse Cloud APIs with its Emulate3D digital twin application to help make factory analysis, including operations and simulation, easier and more predictive than ever.”

The lack of labor force and a need for more efficiency are driving huge demand for intelligent automation and robotics in manufacturing and logistics. By developing on the NVIDIA robotics platform for edge AI, Rockwell is helping to bring AMRs—through its recent acquisition of OTTO Motors—and process automation applications to industrial customers.

A recent survey from Rockwell Automation shows AI ranks as the top feature that manufacturers believe will drive the biggest business outcomes. In fact, 83 percent of manufacturers expect to use GenAI in their operations in 2024. As part of this collaboration, NVIDIA is now an official member of the Rockwell Automation PartnerNetwork™, meaning Rockwell customers can use NVIDIA applications to help make their operations more resilient, agile, and sustainable.

Rockwell technology will be showcased in a collaboration with NVIDIA and Microsoft at NVIDIA GTC, a global AI conference running March 18-21, 2024, in San Jose, California.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 29,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

About the Rockwell Automation PartnerNetwork

Rockwell Automation believes we’re better together—and we do our part by delivering an expansive, global partner ecosystem of market-leading technology, superior support and services, and an integrated and streamlined approach to business. Succeed on an international scale by utilizing our network’s breadth of innovative technologies and services that no single vendor can provide alone. To learn more about how the PartnerNetwork is helping to deliver the value of The Connected Enterprise, visit PartnerNetwork Program.

