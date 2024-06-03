Rockwell Automation to Advance Intelligent Automation, Mobile Robotics in Manufacturing Logistics in Collaboration with NVIDIA

OTTO Motors by Rockwell Automation will create next-generation autonomous mobile robots enhanced with NVIDIA technologies

Earlier this year, Rockwell announced its ongoing work with NVIDIA to increase the scale and scope of AI in manufacturing. The collaboration is now expanding to involve robotics, helping drive the use of AI in autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) to improve performance and efficiency. Rockwell brings AMRs and production automation applications to industrial customers who are looking for increased efficiencies in their factories. This will help unlock unrealized potential in this space via the integration of the NVIDIA Isaac robotics platform.

“ We’re invigorated by this continued collaboration with NVIDIA,” said Ryan Gariepy, CTO, OTTO Motors by Rockwell Automation. “ Rockwell’s industrial AI expertise, combined with NVIDIA AI and robotics technologies, is going to help drive an exciting new generation of autonomous mobile robots.”

Rockwell also continues its work to integrate NVIDIA Omniverse Cloud application programming interfaces (APIs) with its Emulate3D software, bringing users data interoperability, live collaboration, and photo-realistic graphics rendering for designing, building, and operating industrial-scale digital twins of production systems.

According to the recently released “State of Smart Manufacturing Report,” AI ranks as the top feature manufacturers believe will drive the biggest business outcomes. In fact, 83 percent of manufacturers expect to use generative AI in their operations in 2024. As part of this collaboration, the Rockwell Automation PartnerNetwork™ now includes NVIDIA, giving Rockwell customers more applications to help make their operations more resilient, agile, and sustainable.

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 29,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise® to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

OTTO Motors by Rockwell Automation is a global leader in autonomous technology for material handling inside manufacturing and warehouse facilities. With over five million hours of production experience, OTTO autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) are trusted in mission-critical operations for some of the world’s most recognized brands. OTTO Motors was recognized as one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Robotics Companies of 2023. For more information, visit ottomotors.com.

