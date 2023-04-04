Rockwell Automation Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.18 Per Share on Common Stock

<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
MILWAUKEE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Board of Directors of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), following its regular quarterly review, today declared a quarterly dividend of $1.18 per share on its outstanding common stock, payable June 12, 2023, to shareowners of record at the close of business on May 15, 2023.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 26,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

Contacts

Media contact:
Ed Moreland

Head of Government Affairs and External Communications

+1 571-296-0391

Edward.Moreland@RockwellAutomation.com

Investor Relations contact:

Aijana Zellner

Head of Investor Relations and Market Strategy

+1 414-382-8510

azellner@rockwellautomation.com

