Rockwell Automation completes acquisition of cybersecurity software and services company Verve Industrial Protection

Acquisition expands Rockwell’s cybersecurity protection for customers

MILWAUKEE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK), the world’s largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, today announced it completed its acquisition of Verve Industrial Protection, an industry-leading asset inventory system and vulnerability management solution. This acquisition will expand Rockwell’s cybersecurity offerings and help build resiliency and security of customers’ operations.





“ We are excited to welcome Verve’s team to Rockwell Automation,” said Matt Fordenwalt, senior vice president, Lifecycle Services at Rockwell Automation. “ In today’s environment, it’s hard for many organizations to stay ahead of threats and keep their operations safe. The Verve Security Center is a way for us to equip our customers with actionable intelligence to protect their infrastructure.”

Verve’s platform has helped clients mitigate thousands of cybersecurity vulnerabilities. It is complementary to Rockwell’s current offerings, including partner technologies, and will integrate information into a single pane of glass to help customers manage and prioritize risk.

Verve will be featured at Rockwell’s Automation Fair, the world’s premier industrial automation and digital transformation event, November 6-9 in Boston. Attendees can stop by booth #1470 adjacent to the Cybersecurity Operations Center to learn how Verve can help manufacturers safeguard their operations.

Verve will report into Rockwell’s Lifecycle Services operating segment.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 29,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

About Verve Industrial Protection

For 30 years, Verve Industrial, a Rockwell Automation company, has guaranteed reliable and secure industrial control systems. The Verve Security Center, a vendor-neutral OT endpoint management platform, delivers IT-OT asset inventory, vulnerability management, and remediation. Verve Industrial’s Design-4-Defense professional services aid clients in creating and maintaining secure OT environments. To learn more about Verve Industrial, please visit verveindustrial.com.

Contacts

Media contact:

Ed Moreland



Head of Government Affairs and External Communications



+1 571-296-0391



Edward.Moreland@RockwellAutomation.com

Investor Relations contact:



Aijana Zellner



Head of Investor Relations and Market Strategy



+1 414-382-8510



azellner@rockwellautomation.com